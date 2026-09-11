10 NFL Draft Prospects Facing Critical Week 2 Evaluation: Arch Manning's Defining Moment

Week 1 of the 2026 college football campaign was littered with cupcake matchups, and various prospects took advantage. That won't be the case in Week 2. The schedule is filled with competitive matchups, highlighted by Texas-Ohio State and Oklahoma-Michigan.

Week 2 welcomes resume-defining opportunities for 2027 NFL Draft prospects. Come this winter, scouts will be discussing how quarterbacks Arch Manning and Julian Sayin fared against one another. These types of games aren't forgotten during the predraft process.

We've identified 10 NFL Draft prospects worth monitoring closely in Week 2. Several names listed made an appearance in our latest first-round mock draft.

College Football Week 2: Ten 2027 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

All scouting eyes will be on Texas quarterback Arch Manning in Saturday's epic showdown between the Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. It represents a huge challenge against Matt Patricia's defense. Manning struggled in this matchup last season, the 2025 opener. Texas lost 14-7 and he threw for just 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception while completing 56.7 percent of his passes. That was Manning's first career road start and he's significantly improved since then, but that improvement must be displayed.

Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Texas offensive tackle Trevor Goosby is the current hands-on favorite to be the first blocker drafted. This'll qualify as a potential resume game for his pre-draft evaluation. Ohio State EDGE rusher Kenyatta Jackson Jr. will attempt to make Manning uncomfortable in the pocket. Goosby will be among Texas' offensive lineman tasked with keeping Manning clean.

Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

There was a lot of hype for Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker heading into the season. He threw for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns at North Texas last season before following coach Eric Morris to Stillwater this summer. That buzz was muted after Week 1, with the Cowboys disappointingly losinh 24-10 to Tulsa. Mestemaker struggled, throwing more interceptions (2) than touchdowns (1) while completing 29-of-41 of his attempts. They are massive underdogs versus Oregon this weekend. The quality of the opponent means Mestemaker's performance will be closely analyzed.

Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas

Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman is the Longhorns' best playmaker, but his running mate Ryan Wingo was the dominant option in Week 1. A size-speed weapon, he registered a team-high seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in the drubbing over Texas State. A potential first-round receiver, scouts have watchlisted him for Saturday's primetime test with the Buckeyes.

Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State

Arizona State wide receiver Omarion Miller registered eight receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown in a dominant win over Morgan State. The Sun Devils will face a serious test in Week 2 as multi-score underdogs versus No. 10 Texas A&M. Miller is a big-bodied receiver who makes contested plays on the sideline. They'll need their top playmaker to be dominant against the Aggies.

Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

All that firepower on the Longhorns' offense will place the Buckeyes' secondary in stressful situations. The top-ranked prospect in Ohio State's defensive backfield entering the season was safety Jaylen McClain. He'll be asked to roam the field, trying to ensure Manning doesn't hit Coleman and Wingo for too many explosive plays. McClain has the closing speed necessary to make plays.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr., EDGE, Ohio State

The aforementioned Kenyatta Jackson Jr. recorded pressures in Ohio State's season-opening win over Ball State. The matchup with the Texas Longhorns obviously represents a significant step up in competition. Jackson received some top-50 grades from scouts heading into the new season. He possesses 34-inch arms and near 11-inch hands, and he understands how to effectively use them. The matchup with Goosby and right tackle Melvin Siani is must-watch stuff.

David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma defensive tackle David Stone was relatively quiet in the 51-0 Week 1 win over UTEP. He was credited with two tackles and two quarterback pressures. Saturday afternoon's showdown with Michigan is a big one. Stone recorded 42 tackles, 8.5 for loss, and 26 pressures throughout the 2025 campaign. His first-step explosiveness could be a problem for the Wolverines' interior offensive line.

Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

Kentucky offensive tackle Lance Heard showcases impressive athleticism and strength in space. He's a violent puller who consistently overwhelms opponents at the point of attack. The Tennessee transfer features a pro-ready frame and he understands how to utilize his natural gifts. The Wildcats have a big matchup with Alabama this weekend, giving Heard a showcase opportunity.

Devin McCuin, WR, Ohio State

With Jeremiah Smith obviously drawing a ton of attention from Texas' secondary, it should create opportunities for senior Ohio State receiver Devin McCuin. We saw Carnell Tate thrive in that role last season en route to being the fourth overall selection in the draft. McCuin, a UTSA transfer, is talented enough to maximize the opportunity.