The Los Angeles Chargers finally did it. They claimed their first victory of the 2026 campaign, defeating the Baltimore Ravens on primetime in Week 10. The real-time 2027 NFL Draft has been impacted as a result.

The top-three looks completely different heading into Week 11. Nobody really expected the Chargers to finish 0-17. But their victory over the Ravens has directly impacted real-time projections.

We released our latest first-round mock draft on Monday morning. The Chargers were still scheduled for No. 1 overall. Now, let's analyze the new-look order following the Chargers win.

2027 NFL Draft Order: Top 3 Looks Different After Los Angeles Chargers Win

1. Tennessee Titans (1-8)

The Tennessee Titans moved into the real-time No. 1 spot following the Chargers' primetime victory. There are three 1-8 teams in the NFL. Among them, the Titans possess the worst strength of schedule (SOS .481), providing them with the tiebreaker for top positioning.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall. The Titans drafted his 2025 teammate Carnell Tate with the fourth selection in April. General manager Mike Borgonzi would have a fascinating decision to make here. After trading Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker for a slew of 2027 and 2028 picks, you wonder if Borgonzi would be open for business on this selection, too.

2. Los Angeles Chargers (1-8)

The Chargers moved down to the No. 2 overall spot as a result of claiming their first victory of the campaign on Monday Night Football. The real-time order suggests they no longer control the Smith sweepstakes. If GM Joe Horitz and head coach John Harbaugh survive this disastrous season, they'll have notable decisions to make.

Would they even consider a quarterback prospect like Drew Mestemaker to replace Justin Herbert with? Not likely. If the Chargers don't end up selecting in the Smith spot, an elite pass-rushing prospect like Dylan Stewart or Colin Simmons probably becomes the in-house favorite.

3. Miami Dolphins (1-8)

The Miami Dolphins were not impacted by the Chargers' victory. They remain slated for the No. 3 overall spot. Unfortunately for them, they currently have the highest strength of schedule margin (.588) among the 1-8 trio.

The Dolphins and Chargers will meet in Week 16. That standoff could ultimately determine the final order for the 2027 NFL Draft. The rebuilding Dolphins will have multiple options. If they want Mestemaker, it's worth noting their QB-needy division rival Jets are lurking behind them. We could also see them targeting a positional player like Simmons, Stewart, or cornerback Leonard Moore.