Grading Every Rookie WR Drafted in Rounds 1-2: Carnell Tate, Denzel Boston Dominate First Quarter

The first quarter of the 2026 NFL season has officially concluded. That's provided us with ample opportunity to assess the opening samples from the 2026 NFL Draft class. Rookie wide receivers are especially worthwhile to track, and eight of them were selected with top-64 picks.

Various rookie wideouts have made instant impacts. Others have been muted by injury or disappointing performances. Some teams would surely accept do-over scenarios if provided the opportunity.

Today, we're grading and analyzing the eight receivers drafted with the opening 64 selections. Some of them don't qualify for grades due to injury, but each situation is analyzed. Let's assess every rookie wideout.

Grading Every Round 1-2 Rookie WR After the First Quarter of the Season

WR Carnell Tate (No. 4), Tennessee Titans

Carnell Tate started out slowly, partially due to being stuck on the Tennessee Titans' 28th-ranked passing attack. The fourth overall pick totally broke out in Week 4, recording nine receptions for 145 yards. He's already emerging as Cam Ward's go-to target. Tate is running strong routes and making explosive plays. The Titans appear to have their long-term WR1. Grade: B+

WR Jordyn Tyson (No. 8), New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints rolled the dice by selecting the oft-injured Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 overall. The former Arizona State standout missed portions of offseason workouts with recurring setbacks before suffering a serious hamstring injury at training camp. Tyson was ruled out for roughly two months and still hasn't made his rookie-year debut. There should already be concerns about his ability to stay healthy. Grade: N/A

WR Makai Lemon (No. 20), Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles fans hoped Makai Lemon would help the offense replace A.J. Brown. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is still learning how to best utilize his rookie playmaker. Among rookie wideouts who have seen 10+ targets, Lemon's average depth of target (aDOT) of 6.9 yards ranks second last. His yards per route run of 0.56 ranks third-last under the same qualifiers. With 10 receptions for 65 yards in four contests, the Eagles need to start letting him run real routes. Grade: C-

WR KC Concepcion (No. 24), Cleveland Browns

KC Concepcion has been another gadget-based playmaker. The 24th overall selection is averaging just 8.5 yards per reception and hasn't scored his first touchdown. At least his usage has been more multi-faceted, with Concepcion having four rushing attempts, and he's also returning punts. The athletic weapon has generated just one explosive play though. The Cleveland Browns need to put him in a position to make a bigger impact. Grade: C+

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30), New York Jets

Concerns began emerging about Omar Cooper Jr. after he struggled to separate and make a consistent impact at training camp. Unfortunately, the New York Jets rookie pass-catcher was injured in Week 1 and landed on IR. Cooper had been making strides, including a 30-yard catch he got injured on during his debut. We have serious reservations, but will reserve judgment until he's back. Grade: N/A

WR De'Zhaun Stribling (No. 33), San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver De'Zhaun Stribling looked dominant throughout camp and the preseason. The former Ole Miss standout recorded 11 receptions on 13 targets for 109 yards during the exhibition. Unfortunately, Stribling suffered a deltoid sprain midway through Week 1 that landed him on IR. He's eligible to return to the lineup in Week 6. Grade: N/A

WR Denzel Boston (No. 39), Cleveland Browns

Denzel Boston leads all rookie wideouts in receiving yards (284) and touchdowns (two). We had a first-round grade on the big-bodied boundary receiver and were truly dumbfounded when he lasted to the Browns until 39th overall. The Browns got an absolute steal. Boston is performing like a long-term WR1 in Todd Monken's offense. Grade: A

WR Germie Bernard (No. 47), Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Germie Bernard hasn't captured the early-season role we anticipated he would. Third-year pro Roman Wilson has won the slot job and continues to be the first-choice option to play opposite D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. Bernard has recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 60 yards. He'll continue fighting for playing time with the more experienced Wilson. Grade: C