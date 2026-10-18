3 NFL Rookies Capable of Flipping Week 6 Totally Upside Down

With each passing week, we've witnessed various rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class make game-changing impacts. Week 6 should be no different. There are appetizing matchups on the schedule primed to place rookies in spotlight opportunities.

Rookies are riding the typical first-year rollercoaster. Some have already broken out, only to deliver inconsistent results the following week. Growth and development aren't always linear experiences.

We've identified three first-round rookies in particular worth monitoring on Sunday. The following rookies are capable of swinging momentum in their respective matchups. Let's analyze why they're in big spots!

3 NFL Rookies Worth Watching Closely in Week 6

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate broke out in Week 4 by recording nine receptions for 145 yards. He could not keep that momentum going in Week 5. A talented Houston Texans secondary limited him to one catch for six yards via four targets.

Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll needs to ensure Tate is significantly more involved versus the Indianapolis Colts. A struggling Colts secondary is allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game in the league. They're also one of the worst defenses from an EPA perspective. Tate should draw some favorable matchups.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

Sunday night's primetime showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers is undeniably a high-draw matchup from a viewership perspective. That puts Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs in an intriguing spot. Downs ranks second on the defense in tackles (33), but DC Christian Parker is particularly excited about the impact plays.

Downs has forced three fumbles and he's also recorded a sack. The former Ohio State standout is still waiting for his first career interception. The matchup with Jordan Love and the Packers should be an aggressive, hard-fought affair.

Rueben Bain Jr., DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. is not off to the most exciting start. The 15th overall selection missed two games due to injury, and has been rather ineffective when healthy. Bain has notched just two pressures and zero sacks as a pass rusher in three appearances.

Sunday's opponent is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 8th-best pass-block-win-rate (PBWR) in the NFL, per ESPN Analytics. It's worth noting Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 14 times, tied for fourth-most in the league. Bain needs to start making a bigger impact.