9 NFL Rookies Who Stole the Spotlight in Week 5

It's been fun to track rookie progress on a weekly basis. Several members of the 2026 NFL Draft class are making weekly contributions. Week 5 in the NFL represented a fresh opportunity for rookies to thrive in the spotlight.

Currently, defensive rookies are making bigger impacts than their offensive counterparts. Not a single rookie receiver produced a 100-yard game in Week 5. The highest rushing-yardage total by a rookie was 22.

That generated a lasting impact on our Week 5 takeaways. We've identified nine rookies who put forth standout performances. Eight of them are defensive rookies.

Nine NFL Rookies Who Dominated the Proceedings in Week 5

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie EDGE David Bailey had his breakout game in Week 5. The No. 2 overall selection registered three sacks in a dominant defensive performance. Concerns had been bubbling about his muted impact, but he firmly put those to bed. Bailey was a one-man wrecking crew.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins continue playing their rookie class while the losses pile up. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez had another 11 tackles on Sunday as the follow-up to his 18-tackle performance last weekend. Rodriguez leads the entire NFL in tackles. His rookie season has been a continuation of what he did at Texas Tech.

Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots offense finally clicked, blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders 45-17. Rookie tight end Eli Raridon caught all five targets for 57 yards, second-most among all rookie pass catchers in Week 5. Raridon had a 31-yard gain, which was the offense's third-longest passing play. Expect his role to continue expanding as the season progresses.

Jaden Dugger, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Day-three linebacker Jaden Dugger was among our favorite late-round prospects. We feel pretty vindicated right now. The fifth-round rookie had a spotlight game in a huge win over the division rival Seattle Seahawks. Dugger produced a career-high nine tackles and his first career sack after beating Seahawks right tackle Abe Lucas around the edge. The San Francisco 49ers have themselves a certified steal.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers dominated the Chicago Bears, winning 31-7. Rookie pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton was credited with three pressures and a sack. He beat Bears left tackle Theo Benedet for his sack with an excellent inside move. Dennis-Sutton should have never lasted until the fourth round. The former Penn State standout is producing positive results.

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Do-it-all defensive back Keionte Scott continues to be placed in creative positions by Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. The 116th selection arguably played his best game in the primetime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Scott recorded a season-high season tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell played a season-high 43 snaps in Sunday's overtime defeat to the Baltimore Ravens. The former Clemson standout was credited with allowing just one reception for six yards. Terrell was playing in an expanded role due to injuries in the secondary, but the Ravens were not able to pick on him in coverage.

Keith Abney, CB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Keith Abney intercepted a Hail Mary pass from Jacoby Brissett at the conclusion of the second quarter. During the locker room speech, head coach Dan Campbell rewarded him with one of three game balls. Abney played 57 of the Lions' defensive snaps, and he added six tackles to his totals.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren continues to play high-level ball. Unfortunately for him, his would-be first career interception was wiped out by an offsides penalty on Sunday. Since that play didn't officially count, he was not targeted even once by Jets quarterback Geno Smith. We had a first-round grade on McNeil-Warren, who shouldn't have lasted until 58th overall.