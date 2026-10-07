2026 NFL Draft Do-Over After Week 4: Top 16 Picks Already Look Different

We're approximately through one quarter of the 2026 NFL campaign. We've spent the opening four weeks thoroughly assessing the rookie class from the 2026 NFL Draft. Some draftees are already outperforming their draft slot, while others are failing to meet early-season hype.

Though we're already releasing 2027 first-round mock drafts, we remain intrigued by how rookies are performing around the league. A decent sample size is now available. Some teams would surely accept do-overs if granted the opportunity.

We're redrafting the opening 16 selections of the 2026 NFL Draft. We're not altering decisions for the sake of it, but approximately half of those selections would look different. Let's analyze alternate scenarios!

2026 NFL Draft Do-Over: Making Changes to the Opening 16 Picks

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB (original pick: Fernando Mendoza)

The Las Vegas Raiders are developing Fernando Mendoza the old fashioned way. By having him sit and learn behind veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Raiders are 3-1, and have no reason to force Mendoza into the lineup prematurely.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB (original pick: David Bailey)

David Bailey has struggled in recent weeks, raising concerns about his overall athleticism as a pass rusher. Linebacker Arvell Reese has been the best defensive player in this draft, and the New York Jets intended to get just that. Reese has already emerged as the overwhelming Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love, RB (original pick: Jeremiyah Love)

Jeremiyah Love has recorded 259 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in four games. He'll consistently be a high-volume producer for this rebuilding Arizona Cardinals offense. The Cardinals would stick with their selection.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate, WR (original pick: Carnell Tate)

Carnell Tate just enjoyed his breakout game, registering nine receptions for 145 receiving yards. The Tennessee Titans would definitely draft Tate again. His emergence should speed up the development of sophomore quarterback Cam Ward.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB (original pick: Arvell Reese)

With Reese off the board, the New York Giants select another linebacker in Sonny Styles. Styles has flashed high-level ability throughout the first four weeks. He'd be a worthwhile addition to this Giants front-seven.

6. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB (original pick: Mansoor Delane)

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up for cornerback Mansoor Delane and they possess no reason to second-guess that decision. Delane has been credited with two pass breakups and an interception, and has not allowed a touchdown in coverage. He's showing shades of the shutdown corner this Chiefs defense required.

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey, EDGE (original pick: Sonny Styles)

With both Reese and Styles off the board, the Washington Commanders select the falling David Bailey. Dan Quinn's defense is currently averaging fewer than two sacks per game. Bailey has been inconsistent, but there are good reps on tape.

8. New Orleans Saints: Denzel Boston, WR (original pick: Jordyn Tyson)

Denzel Boston is the first second-round draftee to make an appearance in this do-over. He currently leads all rookie wideouts in receiving yards with 284. The New Orleans Saints gambled by selecting the oft-injured Jordyn Tyson here, and well, he's injured. Boston would be a dominant compliment to Chris Olave.

9. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT (original pick: Spencer Fano)

The Cleveland Browns are a shocking 3-1. Deshaun Watson is enjoying a resurgence at quarterback. Among the things going well on offense, Watson has been well-protected by rookie left tackle Spencer Fano. Fano is performing like a long-term solution.

10. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OL (original pick: Francis Mauigoa)

Francis Mauigoa has been another steady rookie lineman. The Giants would possess a tremendous weakness at right guard if not for Mauigoa. The former Miami standout has been credited with allowing just one sack in four appearances.

11. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S (original pick: Caleb Downs)

The Dallas Cowboys are still mastering Christian Parker's defense, but rookie safety Caleb Downs has been as advertised. He hasn't been as productive as his Ohio State teammates Reese and Styles, but there remains every reason to believe he'll develop into a difference-maker. Downs will produce a lasting impact in this work-in-progress secondary.

12. Miami Dolphins: Kadyn Proctor (original pick: Kadyn Proctor)

We thought about going with Vega Ioane here, but stuck with Kadyn Proctor for the Miami Dolphins for two reasons. Firstly, Proctor is actually playing extremely well at left guard. Secondly, it seems the Dolphins value his future ability to play right tackle once Austin Jackson is gone.

13. Los Angeles Rams: KC Concepcion, WR (original pick: Ty Simpson)

The Los Angeles Rams believed their roster was good enough to utilize this selection on a future starting quarterback. At 2-2, perhaps they'd draft an instant contributor instead. With Davante Adams on an expiring contract, and Puka Nacua battling early-season injuries, adding a dynamic playmaker like KC Concepcion would have been beneficial.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane (original pick: Vega Ioane)

Vega Ioane has been outstanding for this Baltimore Ravens offensive line. In Week 4, he played center due to multiple injuries at that position. Ioane didn't miss a beat, as he's currently performing like a future All-Pro interior lineman.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE (original pick: Rueben Bain Jr.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. has struggled to make an impact, and has battled groin and shoulder injuries. Meanwhile, Malachi Lawrence leads all rookie pass rushers in WIN% (PFF: Percentage of "wins" vs Blocking on non-penalty Pass Rush Snaps) with a win-rate of 20.5 percent. Bain is currently in last place among qualifying EDGEs in the same metric (2.6%).

16. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB (original pick: Kenyon Sadiq)

If Ty Simpson lasted until No. 16 overall, would the Jets have passed on an opportunity to potentially get their franchise QB? With the benefit of foresight, this upcoming 2027 class of quarterback prospects don't look as promising as they once did. The Jets capitalize by taking Simpson.