6 NFL Rookies Who Totally Stole the Spotlight in Week 4

We're roughly a quarter of the way through the 2026 NFL season. Patterns are beginning to emerge. Evaluating rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class is a weekly occurrence, but we're starting to see first-year players dominate on a recurring basis.

We recently released our latest 2027 first-round mock draft. But we're also watching NFL rookies closely on a weekly basis. Several rookies made notable impressions in Week 4.

We've identified six rookies who contributed game-changing performances in Week 4. This week's list is a little shorter, with fewer rookie standouts compared to previous weeks. Nonetheless, these were the best rookie showings.

Six Rookies Who Turned Heads in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL Season

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate teased a breakout in Week 3. It fully arrived in Week 4. The fourth overall selection recorded nine receptions for 145 yards, and also drew multiple penalty flags against the Baltimore Ravens' secondary. Tate became just the fourth 21-year-old wideout since 2020 to have that many receiving yards in a game, joining Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers, and Justin Jefferson. The rebuilding Titans have their long-term WR1.

Arvell Reese, LB, New York Giants

New York Giants rookie linebacker Arvell Reese was absolutely dominant in Week 4. Used in more versatile positions due to the Brian Burns injury, he notched nine tackles on 63 snaps. Reese added an interception, three pass breakups, and one tackle for loss to his defensive totals. He also pressured the quarterback on two occasions. Reese became the first rookie LB in 20 years with such a unique statline, per Sumer Sports. He's playing like the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots nabbed a season-saving win over their division rival Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Rookie EDGE Gabe Jacas made a difference. The 55th overall selection was credited with registering three pressures. On one viral rep, Jacas bull-rushed Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins right into Josh Allen's lap, leading to a dangerous throwaway. After a peculiar offseason that included a contract-related standoff, he's recorded three pressures in three straight games.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie receiver Denzel Boston continues to make appearances on these weekly lists. The Browns are a shocking 3-1 after a Thursday Night Football victory over their rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Boston posted a team-high 89 receiving yards via four receptions. His seven targets only trailed fellow rookie pass-catcher KC Concepcion (8). Deshaun Watson is peppering his rookies with targets. The future is bright in Cleveland.

Vega Ioane, IOL, Baltimore Ravens

Dealing with multiple injuries at center, the Ravens moved rookie guard Vega Ioane to the ball-snapping position. Though Lamar Jackson left injured, Ravens quarterbacks were sacked on just two occasions. Ioane was not credited with allowing a single pressure, nor did he have any struggles snapping the ball. He kept the pocket clean, and was generally an asset in run-blocking snaps, too. The former Penn State standout has future All-Pro potential.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs EDGE R Mason Thomas led all rookie pass rushers in Week 4 with eight quarterback pressures, per Tru Media. His PFF pass-rushing WIN% of 16.7 percent topped all rookie edges, too (minimum qualifiers for snaps included). He's consistently been in the backfield in recent weeks. Thomas must work on improving his finishing ability, seeing that he's registered just one sack this season. He's been really disruptive though.