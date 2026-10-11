3 NFL Rookies Under Pressure to Prove Themselves in Week 5

We've thoroughly analyzed the first quarter of the 2026 NFL season. Various rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class are already meeting lofty expectations. We've also assessed some rookies who are slowly acclimating.

Various underperforming rookies need to start turning in breakthrough performances. Week 5 will present several opportunities to do so. The schedule is littered with interesting matchups that are screaming for game-changing moments.

The following three first-round picks haven't generated enough production to warrant the investment yet. From limited impacts to struggling offensive line units, the difference-making plays simply haven't been there. We'll be watching the following rookies closely throughout Week 5.

3 Struggling NFL Rookies to Watch Closely in Week 5

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

We keep waiting for Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon to enjoy his breakout performance. We thought for sure it'd happen versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, when the offense was without star wideout DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. It didn't, with Lemon producing just three receptions for 27 yards.

Both Saquon Barkley and Smith are expected to miss Sunday's showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Goedert is trending towards playing. Shaken by Lane Johnson's retirement, this Eagles offense desperately needs Lemon to start producing.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

After combining for fewer than 40 receiving yards in Weeks 1 and 2 (and a rushing TD), it appeared that New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq had arrived in Week 3. Stepping up to help an offense dealing with injuries, Sadiq registered seven receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown. Yet Week 4 welcomed a goose egg.

Sadiq had zero catches on four targets in last weekend's lopsided loss to the Chicago Bears. Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich needs his star tight end to be involved versus the Cleveland Browns. Sadiq is capable.

Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans' offseason approach indicated they wanted to be a rugged offense that prioritizes running the football. That's precisely why they traded for David Montgomery and traded up to draft guard Keylan Rutledge. Despite that, the Texans haven't run the football effectively whatsoever. They rank 30th in rushing entering Week 5.

The interior offensive line has especially struggled. Admittedly, Rutledge isn't playing productive football. Robert Saleh's Tennessee Titans feature a tough front seven. Jeffery Simmons is a star, and John Franklin-Myers and Jermaine Johnson II are run-stopping experts. Rutledge needs to start generating rushing lanes in order to justify the move.