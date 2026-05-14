4 Underrated First-Round Picks That Will Define the 2026 NFL Draft Class

It's imperative that organizations exit the NFL Draft with an instant contributor and important starter in the first round. That is the correct annual expectation, and the 2026 NFL Draft was no different. Making the appropriate first-round selection is crucial to improving your 2026 prospects and overall roster.

Some first-round picks flew under the radar. Whether they experienced mini draft-day slides, went slightly earlier than expected, or are tasked with stepping into major roles, a number of prospects are entering fascinating situations. We've identified four in particular who will make for interesting cases as rookies.

2026 NFL Draft: Underrated First-Round Picks Who Will Define the Rookie Class

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Much was made about Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and his lengthy injury history throughout the pre-draft process. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a leap of faith by selecting him with the eighth overall pick.

The Saints showed progress under first-year head coach Kellen Moore in 2025. Tyler Shough was arguably the best, most consistent rookie quarterback. For Shough and the team to take that next step, adding another weapon like Tyson to the offense is critical towards securing the desired improvement.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks signed wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a historic extension this offseason. Another extension looms large for quarterback Sam Darnold next summer. It's no surprise general manager John Schneider felt he couldn't pay running back Kenneth Walker III $14.3 million per season. That's what Walker got via a multi-year deal in Kansas City.

That's not to undermine the veteran back and his contributions to the Seahawks as Super Bowl 60 MVP. Schneider went the NFL Draft route to replace him, selecting Jadarian Price at No. 32. Stepping into the MVP's shoes for the defending Super Bowl champs? Price has a lot of pressure on his plate.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rueben Bain Jr. was undeniably a top-10 prospect on tape. There was obviously a level of uncertainty surrounding his oft-discussed physical shortcomings (historically short arms), because he lasted until No. 15 overall. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't complaining. Head coach Todd Bowles is the perfect candidate to take advantage of his inside-outside flexibility.

Bain should look great playing on a defensive line next to Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, and Yaya Diaby. If healthy, the Bucs should reclaim their NFC South division title, and their first-round pick could play a sizable role in a bounce-back season.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans pulled the first mini surprise of the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall. Many expected them to take Arvell Reese there. Instead, making the decision to invest in franchise quarterback Cam Ward's development was a wise choice.

Tate projects to have a massive and immediate impact for the Titans. He's a legitimate man coverage beater who should quickly establish himself as Ward's preferred target on the outside. If the Titans take off under Ward and new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Tate will probably play a big role in that improvement.