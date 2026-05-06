NFL Draft Picks Who Will Matter Most by Midseason
The 2026 NFL Draft presented all 32 teams with an opportunity to improve their roster. Naturally, some prospects will have a far larger impact than others. Several first-round picks are expected to immediately step into starting roles.
By the midseason mark, a number of prospects project to be keynote contributors on playoff-contending teams. Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year races will be fierce. We've identified five first-round selections who will have major midseason impacts.
2026 NFL Draft: Picks That Will Matter Most by Midseason
Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans decided to prioritize Cam Ward's development by selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall. The former Ohio State wideout immediately projects as Tennessee's go-to receiver. The aging Calvin Ridley is coming off a serious injury and $70 million acquisition Wan'Dale Robinson is a role-specific player. New Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has a history of maximizing rookie receivers (Malik Nabers?), and Ward appears primed to take another step. Tate could be a 1,000-yard playmaker as a rookie.
Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs missed the postseason in 2025 for the first time since 2014. Expect Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to quickly reestablish themselves as Super Bowl contenders. A disappointing defense received upgrades via four consecutive picks, including two first rounders. The Chiefs traded up to No. 6 to ensure they landed cornerback Mansoor Delane. With Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie departing this offseason, Delane is going to be asked to cover opposing No. 1 receivers while playing for a Super Bowl-quality team.
Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders
Somewhat similar to the Chiefs, the Washington Commanders are another team that fell exceedingly short of expectations in 2025 after qualifying for the NFC Championship Game in 2024. Dan Quinn totally reshaped his disappointing defense by hiring Daronte Jones as the play-calling defensive coordinator. Among the bigger personnel acquisitions was seventh overall pick Sonny Styles. With Bobby Wagner still available in free agency, Styles projects as an immediate starter who could record 120-plus tackles on a team that should contend for the NFC East division title if Jayden Daniels is healthy.
Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys
Arguably the top value pick of the first round was made by the Dallas Cowboys when they traded to No. 11 overall to ensure they got Caleb Downs. A top-five overall prospect, Downs was a victim of the devalued position debate. The Cowboys fielded an unacceptable defense last season and new coordinator Christian Parker is being tasked with course-correcting. The do-it-all safety will be critical to Parker's efforts.
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks lost Super Bowl 60 winning MVP Kenneth Walker III to free agency. General manager John Schneider responded by drafting his replacement, Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, at No. 32 overall. With Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the playoffs, Price pretty easily slots into Seattle's starting running back spot. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury will continue leaning on the ground game to support Sam Darnold and the passing attack.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL