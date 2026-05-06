NFL Draft Picks Who Will Matter Most by Midseason

The 2026 NFL Draft presented all 32 teams with an opportunity to improve their roster. Naturally, some prospects will have a far larger impact than others. Several first-round picks are expected to immediately step into starting roles.

By the midseason mark, a number of prospects project to be keynote contributors on playoff-contending teams. Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year races will be fierce. We've identified five first-round selections who will have major midseason impacts.

2026 NFL Draft: Picks That Will Matter Most by Midseason

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft (and 4th overall) wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans decided to prioritize Cam Ward's development by selecting wide receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall. The former Ohio State wideout immediately projects as Tennessee's go-to receiver. The aging Calvin Ridley is coming off a serious injury and $70 million acquisition Wan'Dale Robinson is a role-specific player. New Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has a history of maximizing rookie receivers (Malik Nabers?), and Ward appears primed to take another step. Tate could be a 1,000-yard playmaker as a rookie.

Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs missed the postseason in 2025 for the first time since 2014. Expect Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to quickly reestablish themselves as Super Bowl contenders. A disappointing defense received upgrades via four consecutive picks, including two first rounders. The Chiefs traded up to No. 6 to ensure they landed cornerback Mansoor Delane. With Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie departing this offseason, Delane is going to be asked to cover opposing No. 1 receivers while playing for a Super Bowl-quality team.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Somewhat similar to the Chiefs, the Washington Commanders are another team that fell exceedingly short of expectations in 2025 after qualifying for the NFC Championship Game in 2024. Dan Quinn totally reshaped his disappointing defense by hiring Daronte Jones as the play-calling defensive coordinator. Among the bigger personnel acquisitions was seventh overall pick Sonny Styles. With Bobby Wagner still available in free agency, Styles projects as an immediate starter who could record 120-plus tackles on a team that should contend for the NFC East division title if Jayden Daniels is healthy.

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

May 1, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs (18) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arguably the top value pick of the first round was made by the Dallas Cowboys when they traded to No. 11 overall to ensure they got Caleb Downs. A top-five overall prospect, Downs was a victim of the devalued position debate. The Cowboys fielded an unacceptable defense last season and new coordinator Christian Parker is being tasked with course-correcting. The do-it-all safety will be critical to Parker's efforts.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs the ball against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks lost Super Bowl 60 winning MVP Kenneth Walker III to free agency. General manager John Schneider responded by drafting his replacement, Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, at No. 32 overall. With Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the playoffs, Price pretty easily slots into Seattle's starting running back spot. New offensive coordinator Brian Fleury will continue leaning on the ground game to support Sam Darnold and the passing attack.