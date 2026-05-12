Biggest NFL Draft Steal in Each Round—And Why Teams Will Regret Passing Fast

The 2026 NFL Draft presented a bunch of steal picks throughout all seven rounds. Identifying appropriate value with your specific selections is how teams maximize opportunity and efficiently use their draft capital. Some organizations navigated those challenges better than others.

From Rounds 1 to 7, there were standout selections that netted eye-popping reactions in their specific round. We've identified the biggest steal pick in every round of the 2026 NFL Draft. These seven selections especially caught our attention by garnering league-wide praise.

2026 NFL Draft: The biggest Steal in Rounds 1-7

Round 1

Caleb Downs, S, Dallas Cowboys

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA;Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs was arguably a top-three prospect in the entire draft. He was No. 2 overall on our final big board. Due to varying reasons, including the positional value conversation, he fell out of the top 10. The Dallas Cowboys wisely traded up one overall to the 11th selection to secure Downs' services. The versatile do-it-all safety should have a profound and immediate impact on what was a lackluster secondary a year ago.

Round 2

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

We ended up getting five wide receivers in the first round, but Denzel Boston wasn't one of them. Despite taking KC Concepcion at No. 24 overall, the Cleveland Browns understandably couldn't pass on Boston with the 39th pick. The Browns entered the draft needing multiple upgrades at wideout for new head coach Todd Monken, so doubling down made sense. The ex Washington Husky should address their need for a playmaking boundary receiver.

Round 3

Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Jacksonville Jaguars

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished 32nd in our NFL Draft class power rankings, but third-round selection Emmanuel Pregnon was a standout pick. Largely viewed as a second-round pick, it was surprising to see Pregnon available at No. 88 overall. The Jaguars likely got themselves a future starter there, and that defines the type of value you're looking for in the middle rounds. He's a legitimate people mover in the run game who blocks with physicality and toughness.

Round 4

Jermod McCoy, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback Jermod McCoy slid to the fourth round largely due to an alleged long-term medical concern with his knee. It was flagged as a separate issue from the season-ending torn ACL he suffered during the 2024 season. Still available at No. 101 overall, the Las Vegas Raiders made the shrewd decision to roll the dice on a top-20 overall talent. When healthy, McCoy is an elite athlete with rare playmaking ability and coverage instincts.

Round 5

Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Kansas State center Sam Hecht was a two-year college starter who played the position with football IQ and high-level technique. He was a perfect match for the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round (No. 144 overall), because they are looking for a long-term successor to their short-term solution at center, Luke Fortner. Hecht possesses every trait required to develop into an eventual starter on a playoff contending team.

Round 6

Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (RB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kaytron Allen left Penn State as the program's all-time rushing leader (4,180 yards) after concluding his college career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Allen is a powerful and productive runner with NFL-caliber size and vision. The Washington Commanders have a crowded running back room, but it lacks high-end talent. Rachaad White, Jeremy McNichols, Bill Croskey-Merritt, and Jerome Ford are all jockeying for position on the depth chart and snaps. One of them will probably get cut this offseason to make room for the rookie runner.

Round 7

Landon Robinson, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) reacts while holding the Liberty Bowl trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Landon Robinson is an undersized defensive tackle prospect who uses quickness and first-step explosiveness to routinely make plays in the backfield. The former Navy standout was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year this past season after registering 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Robinson will be a fun athlete to track with the Cincinnati Bengals. A lack of ideal measurables pushed him to the seventh round, but he could prove to have late-round value.