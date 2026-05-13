Third-Round NFL Draft Picks Already Facing Brutal Roster Battles

The 2026 NFL Draft offered all 32 teams an opportunity to find young talent and immediate contributors throughout all seven rounds. The rule of thumb indicates the first three rounds of the NFL Draft especially provide chances to identify keynote starters. This year, the third round was complicated, with several prospects landing in competitive situations.

Several third-round picks are walking into crowded locker rooms and will be initially buried on the depth chart. Competing for reps and recognition will occur all throughout 32 training camps. We've identified eight third-round picks who are fighting for roster relevance.

2026 NFL Draft: Third-Round Picks Fighting for Roster Spots

Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals made the bold and divisive decision to draft quarterback Carson Beck with the opening selection of the third round. They already have veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew on the roster, so they'll likely be forced to carry three quarterbacks. Beck has potential worth exploring for a team that desperately needs a long-term solution at quarterback, but this felt like a forced pick by an organization in the early stages of their rebuild.

Sam Roush, TE, Chicago Bears

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Former Stanford tight end Sam Roush is a pro-ready blocker. Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson will find a role for him, but the position room is currently crowded, to say the least. Colston Loveland is the obvious No. 1 after breaking out down the stretch of his 2025 rookie season. Cole Kmet has two years remaining on a previously signed contract extension and may become a salary cap casualty next offseason. Roush will have to fight for reps as a rookie, but there's a long-term plan in place.

Romello Height, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

Nov 15, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Romello Height (9) in the first half of the game against the Central Florida Knights at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers posted a league-low 20 sacks a year ago. On one hand, it wasn't surprising to see them target an athletic pass rusher in Romello Height during the third round. On the other hand, Nick Bosa and 2025 first-rounder Mykel Williams are back healthy, making initial reps difficult to come by. The 49ers also have veterans Keion White and Sam Okuayinonu at EDGE, so the undersized Height must earn new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' trust.

Oscar Delp, TE, New Orleans Saints

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) avoids Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) in the first quarter in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints tight end Oscar Delp is a smooth receiving threat with the short-area quickness required to defeat linebackers as a route runner. Delp has also shown enough upside as a blocker to indicate he'll continue developing into a well-rounded player. The Saints have a couple of aging assets at the position in Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. The third-round rookie tight end will have to patiently wait for his opportunity, because his selection was more of a long-term play.

Drew Allar, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been in the news again. Boy, does that complicate things for third-round pick Drew Allar. If Rodgers ultimately returns, the quarterback room would become incredibly crowded, with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard also present. Logic indicates Rudolph would become the odd-man-out in that scenario, but Allar appears primed to head into training camp as the third or fourth quarterback on the depth chart. His raw abilities require developmental reps, anyway.

Albert Regis, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) looks on during a timeout in the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars made various reach picks throughout the NFL Draft, making them our lowest-graded class. Selecting defensive tackle Albert Regis in the third round was among GM James Gladstone's puzzling decisions. The Jaguars currently have Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton at defensive tackle, though the former has been linked with a move away. They also traded for Ruke Orhorhoro this offseason, ensuring that Regis has a fairly complicated pathway to meaningful snaps as a rookie.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Carolina Panthers

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers continue investing in wide receivers. They used first-round picks on Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan in consecutive years. In the 2026 NFL Draft, they used a third-round pick on University of Tennessee wideout Chris Brazzell II. With Jalen Coker also carving out a role for himself as an underdog, Brazzell appears destined to be WR4 as a rookie. It's also worth monitoring how long Legette's leash is, after back-to-back disappointing seasons to begin his career.

Ted Hurst, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers mutually parted ways with franchise legend Mike Evans this offseason and drafted Ted Hurst, a vertical receiver with take-the-top-off ability. Hurst is coming out of small-school Georgia State, which probably means there's an acclimation period involved. Even with Evans out, he's joining a crowded position room with Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Chris Godwin Jr. projecting as the starters in 11 personnel. Tez Johnson also made plays (five touchdowns) when afforded opportunity last season.