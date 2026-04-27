4 Veteran Quarterbacks That Might Get Traded After the NFL Draft

A total of 10 quarterbacks were selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. It began with the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. The Kansas City Chiefs closed the book on quarterbacks by taking falling LSU signal caller Garrett Nussmeier with the 249th pick, just eight picks before the Denver Broncos made linebacker Red Murdock this year's Mr. Irrelevant.

All 10 rookie quarterbacks will arrive at minicamp looking to compete for opportunities. Some will be third-and-fourth stringers, and others will compete for reps, or hold the clipboard for a veteran. Every situation is unique, but what's certain is that every rookie will be competing to displace a veteran.

Some veteran quarterbacks may now be expendable. Rookies will have an impact on the depth chart. We've identified four veteran quarterbacks that may get traded after the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Draft Aftermath: Quarterbacks That May Get Traded

Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It was a foregone conclusion that Mendoza was going No. 1 overall. The only remaining question is whether he or Kirk Cousins starts Week 1. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has a tight-knit relationship with Cousins, and there's a sentiment that Mendoza could be protected by sitting and developing. This Raiders regime has reshaped the quarterback room in its vision. Aidan O'Connell is a holdover and isn't expected to remain with the organization past training camp.

Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel answers media questions at the end of the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns famously drafted two quarterbacks last year in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Their decisions dominated headlines for all the wrong distraction-related reasons. Gabriel received the first opportunity to start on account he was a third-round pick. When Sanders entered the lineup, it became clear he was the superior quarterback. Now, the Browns have drafted another signal caller in Taylen Green, an athletic specimen who is nowhere near ready for snaps. With Deshaun Watson back in a crowded position room, personnel around the league are wondering if Gabriel is available.

Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tanner McKee has a reputation in certain league circles as one of those quarterbacks that may deserve a bigger opportunity than he'll get in his current situation behind Jalen Hurts. His name was floated in trade rumors earlier this offseason, linking him with teams desperate for a solution. The New York Jets were seen as a potential suitor, due to his Stanford-based relationship with offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Expect rumors to start back up after the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Andy Dalton and drafted Cole Payton. Dalton is a capable backup, and Payton, a one-year starter at North Dakota State, can develop as the No. 3.



Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again find themselves in quarterback purgatory, waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. Until then, they are filling the room with quarterbacks. General manager Omar Khan selected Drew Allar in the third round. A naturally gifted quarterback with technical warts, the Steelers will attempt to smooth out the edges behind the scenes. Allar joins Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. There's internal belief in Howard, a sophomore who was drafted last year for similar seasons. Rudolph could end up starting, or he could be the obvious choice to be pushed out if Rodgers returns.