4 Veteran Quarterbacks That Might Get Traded After the NFL Draft
A total of 10 quarterbacks were selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. It began with the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. The Kansas City Chiefs closed the book on quarterbacks by taking falling LSU signal caller Garrett Nussmeier with the 249th pick, just eight picks before the Denver Broncos made linebacker Red Murdock this year's Mr. Irrelevant.
All 10 rookie quarterbacks will arrive at minicamp looking to compete for opportunities. Some will be third-and-fourth stringers, and others will compete for reps, or hold the clipboard for a veteran. Every situation is unique, but what's certain is that every rookie will be competing to displace a veteran.
Some veteran quarterbacks may now be expendable. Rookies will have an impact on the depth chart. We've identified four veteran quarterbacks that may get traded after the 2026 NFL Draft.
2026 NFL Draft Aftermath: Quarterbacks That May Get Traded
Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders
It was a foregone conclusion that Mendoza was going No. 1 overall. The only remaining question is whether he or Kirk Cousins starts Week 1. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has a tight-knit relationship with Cousins, and there's a sentiment that Mendoza could be protected by sitting and developing. This Raiders regime has reshaped the quarterback room in its vision. Aidan O'Connell is a holdover and isn't expected to remain with the organization past training camp.
Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns famously drafted two quarterbacks last year in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Their decisions dominated headlines for all the wrong distraction-related reasons. Gabriel received the first opportunity to start on account he was a third-round pick. When Sanders entered the lineup, it became clear he was the superior quarterback. Now, the Browns have drafted another signal caller in Taylen Green, an athletic specimen who is nowhere near ready for snaps. With Deshaun Watson back in a crowded position room, personnel around the league are wondering if Gabriel is available.
Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles
Tanner McKee has a reputation in certain league circles as one of those quarterbacks that may deserve a bigger opportunity than he'll get in his current situation behind Jalen Hurts. His name was floated in trade rumors earlier this offseason, linking him with teams desperate for a solution. The New York Jets were seen as a potential suitor, due to his Stanford-based relationship with offensive coordinator Frank Reich. Expect rumors to start back up after the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Andy Dalton and drafted Cole Payton. Dalton is a capable backup, and Payton, a one-year starter at North Dakota State, can develop as the No. 3.
Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers once again find themselves in quarterback purgatory, waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. Until then, they are filling the room with quarterbacks. General manager Omar Khan selected Drew Allar in the third round. A naturally gifted quarterback with technical warts, the Steelers will attempt to smooth out the edges behind the scenes. Allar joins Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. There's internal belief in Howard, a sophomore who was drafted last year for similar seasons. Rudolph could end up starting, or he could be the obvious choice to be pushed out if Rodgers returns.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL