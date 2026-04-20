5 Late-Round QB Prospects With NFL Starter Potential

The 2026 NFL Draft does not feature a strong class of quarterback prospects. The Las Vegas Raiders are going to select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall. Unless a team trades up for Ty Simpson within the opening 32 selections, there's an excellent chance we only see one quarterback drafted on Thursday.

Nonetheless, somewhere between eight and 12 quarterbacks are expected to be drafted. That includes mid-round value selections. When drafting a late-round quarterback, teams are realistically hoping to find a long-term backup who can help the team win games if the starter gets injured.

There are a small handful of quarterback prospects who fit that description in this year's NFL Draft. We've identified four in particular who carry starting quarterback potential.

Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton (QB15) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton enters the NFL Draft as a one-year starter who produced more than 3,500 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2025. He's a big, strong dual-threat playmaker who can hurt defenses with his arm and legs. He ran pro-style concepts, operating an NFL-like offense out of the huddle. Payton's inexperience means he isn't ready for a starting role right away, but drafting him as a developmental backup behind an aging starter could pay major future dividends.

Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer (QB03) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Luke Altmyer is an experienced five-year quarterback who began his college career at Ole Miss and finished it as a three-year starter at Illinois. He's very accurate, having set the program's all-time record in completion percentage (64.4%), including a career-high 67.4 percent mark this past season. Altmyer throws the football with decent anticipation, too. He lacks above-average size and arm talent, but should make a 10-year living as a backup quarterback who can play when needed.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Drew Allar is the biggest wildcard in this quarterback class. He arguably possesses more natural gifts than any other signal-caller prospect in the draft. Allar is big and strong with the arm talent offensive coordinators dream of. Inconsistent accuracy and mechanics, especially when under pressure in the pocket, led to erratic play at Penn State. He's a moldable talent who could develop into an NFL starter if a coaching staff manages to smooth out the rougher edges of his game.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Miami's Carson Beck (11) throws during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Beck projects as a game manager quarterback with adequate size, mechanics, and arm talent. He flashed significant strides at Miami this past season compared to what he showed at Georgia in previous years. Beck will force some difficult throws, and decision making under pressure remains a work in progress, though it has improved. He should stick in an NFL quarterback room with high-level backup upside.

Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn

Jan 27, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; West quarterback Joe Fagnano (12) drops back to pass the ball against the East during the second half at the Ford Center at the Star. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Joe Fagnano is a seventh-year quarterback prospect whose age may prevent him from being drafted. The UConn standout will definitely get an NFL training camp invite as an undrafted free agent (at worst) and it wouldn't be surprising to see him steal a job during the preseason. Fagnano possesses excellent size at 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, and he was highly productive throughout 2025, throwing for 28 touchdowns and just one interception.