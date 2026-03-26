Arvell Reese Turns Pro Day Into Statement NFL Teams Can’t Overlook

Ohio State University held their pro day earlier this week. The Buckeyes have a number of prospects who are expected to be top-10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Hybrid linebacker-EDGE Arvell Reese made a loud statement at pro day that scouts can't ignore, establishing himself as a top-three selection in the process.

NFL general managers and executives flocked to Columbus to assess prospects like Reese, Sonny Styles, Carnell Tate, Caleb Downs, and about a dozen others. The general takeaway was that Reese looked like a player worth selecting near the top of the draft. He remains in-play as early as No. 2 overall for the New York Jets.

Reese performed like the premium-level athlete his game tape indicates he is. Scouts view Reese as a prospect with unlimited upside. Whether he projects as an off-ball linebacker or future EDGE rusher depends on which NFL teams you ask, with varying opinions.

Ohio State LB Arvell Reese Establishes Himself As A Top Pick Via Pro Day Showcase

Reese recorded 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss for the Buckeyes throughout 2025. He's been one of the more polarizing prospects throughout the pre-draft process. Some see him making a Micah Parsons or Abdul Carter-like transition from linebacker to EDGE rusher. The unknown element that comes with that projection has led to widespread debate across scouting circles.

ARVELL REESE 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Ob06gjEWx3 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 25, 2026

On tape, Reese displays elite strength at the point of attack, flashing knock-back power when meeting offensive linemen. Reese was rangy for Matt Patricia's defense as a very effective run defender. The scariest part is he's still scratching the surface of his potential as an ascending prospect who won't turn 21 years old until his first NFL training camp.

Reese defends with impressive speed and flashes serious pop in his pads when allowed to trigger downhill. Though traditionally undersized for NFL EDGE standards, the Cleveland native consistently set the edge against college offensive tackles. He showcases a variety of ways to win as a pass rusher and run stopper when aligning as a stand-up outside linebacker.

Reese checked boxes at the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds with a 1.58 ten-yard split. It was the fastest recorded time of any pass rusher in attendance, if that's the position you evaluate him at. It would've tied his teammate Styles for the fastest time at off-ball linebacker, too.

Reese continued his impressive pre-draft showcase at Ohio State's pro day. The versatile and dynamic prospect has established himself as a top-three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Reese will be an explosive asset for a pro defense this coming season.