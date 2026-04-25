Biggest NFL Draft Steals in Round 3: Teams May Regret Letting These Sleepers Slip Away
The third round of the 2026 NFL Draft concluded on Friday evening. As per usual, there were value picks made all throughout Nos. 65-100. Unfortunately, there were several head-scratching selections, too. Focusing on the positive, various third-round picks who project as future contributors.
Our Top 100 big board was incredibly helpful as a reference point throughout the third round. Drafting late-round steals can positively alter the trajectory of a general manager's roster. With roster construction in mind, we've identified the biggest sleeper selections made during the third round (Nos. 65-100).
2026 NFL Draft: Biggest Steals in the Third Round
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
The Las Vegas Raiders have a slew of pass rushers, with Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye, Malcolm Koonce, and Tyree Wilson on the roster. All that depth makes it a great environment for Keyron Crawford to go. An incredibly late bloomer who didn't begin playing football until his senior high school year, Crawford is an energetic rusher with plus athletic tools and a red-hot motor. HIs 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this past season showed an ascending player.
68. Philadelphia Eagles: Markel Bell, OT, Miami
A former JUCO product, Markel Bell continued committing himself until he reached the levels he was capable of striving for. The Cleveland native started for Miami in the National Championship. Bell is a 6-foot-9, 346-pound offensive tackle with unfathomable 36.5-inch arms. They aren't supposed to make prospects of his size and stature. The Philadelphia Eagles are pumped about having the ability to continue developing him.
69. Chicago Bears: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
Stanford's Sam Roush was arguably the best blocking tight end in this class. That makes sense, considering he's 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds with 10-inch hands, possessing the size required to survive as an in-line blocker. Roush is also sneaky athletic, running an impressive 4.70 at the NFL Combine. His 545 receiving yards on a terrible Stanford passing attack indicates there's additional pass-catching potential to explore. Landing with Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears was certainly ideal.
78. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
Former LSU safety A.J. Haulcy was among the more pro-ready defensive backs in this NFL Draft. He registered more than 300 career tackles while playing at three different programs, including early stints at New Mexico and Houston. Haulcy blends ball-hawking ability (10 interceptions, 19 pass breakups) with an enforcer-like mentality when aligned closer to the line of scrimmage. He'll thrive in whichever role the Indianapolis Colts ask him to play.
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
Emmanuel Pregnon was arguably the most confusing slide. His 2025 tape was probably second-best in this guard class behind just Vega Ioane, who went No. 14 overall to the Baltimore Ravens. For whatever reason, the Jacksonville Jaguars were surely thrilled to pounce on his availability with the 88th selection. Pregnon generates an impressive amount of power while displacing defenders in the run game.
92. Dallas Cowboys: Jaishawn Barham, LB/EDGE, Michigan
Jaishawn Barham has drawn comparisons to former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, who was a first-round pick last year. Like Walker, Barham has linebacker-EDGE versatility. He's an athletic front-seven defender with athleticism and flexibility. As the Dallas Cowboys continue retooling their defense, he could receive a quick opportunity to make an impact by playing a versatile role.
94. Miami Dolphins: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
Former Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell was being discussed as a potential first-round pick during the college football season. That was before he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in a late-November game against SMU that derailed his pre-draft process. Still, we didn't expect Bell, a tough and physical receiver to slide to 94th overall. The rebuilding Miami Dolphins have every reason to be patient with his recovery and development.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL