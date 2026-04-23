Sports Illustrated's 2026 NFL Draft Steals Board: Best Value Picks on the Board
The 2026 NFL Draft promises to deliver an unpredictable first round. A lack of blue-chip talent at premier positions in this year's class makes it difficult to project. Despite that perception, there is a ton of talent available all throughout the seven rounds.
Our Top 100 big board has served as a reference point throughout the entire pre-draft process. A number of underrated prospects we identified early in the process are no longer classified as underrated. Our evaluations were concise and thorough.
There will be steals drafted beginning with Round 1, and concluding with Round 7 (extending into undrafted free agency). Our scouting activity has allowed us opportunities to identify every steal during the NFL Draft.
This is Sports Illustrated's running list of every value selection as they occur in real time.
2026 NFL Draft: Sports Illustrated's Running Steals Board: Value Picks In Rounds 1-7
Round 1 (to be updated in real time)
Round 2 (to be updated in real time)
Round 3 (to be updated in real time)
Round 4 (to be updated in real time)
Round 5 (to be updated in real time)
Round 6 (to be updated in real time)
Round 7 (to be updated in real time)
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL