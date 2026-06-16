Five NFL Teams That Need Brendan Sorsby More Than They Realize In the Supplemental Draft

Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans to enter the NFL Supplemental draft, according to various reports. After completing a rehab program for a self-admitted gambling addiction, the NCAA denied Sorsby's request for reinstatement, but a Texas judge granted him a temporary injunction, seemingly ruling him eligible to participate in the 2026 college football season. But amid a Big 12 lawsuit against Texas Tech and public backlash surrounding his situation, Sorsby is ultimately heading to the NFL.

Following Sorsby's intention, the league must now approve Sorsby's application for there to be a 2026 supplemental draft, which would take place sometime in late July. There hasn't been a supplemental draft since 2023. The last actual selection occurred in 2019 when the Arizona Cardinals took safety Jalen Thompson.

It's plausible to believe a team will consider using a second-or-third-round selection on Sorsby via the supplemental draft, which is held like a silent-bid auction. We've identified five teams that strongly need to consider submitting a bid for Sorsby, who threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns for Cincinnati in 2025.

5 Teams That Need to Consider Brendan Sorsby Via the Supplemental Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has generated chatter. The former No. 1 overall selection will earn a base salary of $10 million in 2026 and has zero guaranteed money left on his deal. Despite being on an expiring contract, reports indicate the Buccaneers may not sign Mayfield to an extension this offseason.

That places Mayfield in a prove-it situation. If the Buccaneers are actually thinking about moving on from Mayfield at the conclusion of the 2026 campaign, it would benefit them to have an in-house succession plan. Spending a mid-round supplemental pick on Sorsby could be the solution.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Daniel Jones is returning from last year's season-ending Achilles injury. That injury has a history of being devastating, and could impact Jones' ability to be a mobile quarterback. Jones is signed through 2027, but could be a cap casualty next offseason if the upcoming campaign doesn't go according to plan.

The Colts are also expected to trade Anthony Richardson this season. The former first-round bust has seemingly worn out his welcome in Indianapolis. To avoid a painful transition, the Colts should be studying the possibility of getting Sorsby via the supplemental draft.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are another organization that are an underrated possibility to be in quarterback limbo. They've felt like annual contenders since Jared Goff's arrival, but haven't got the job done. After missing the postseason altogether in 2025, Goff and the Lions should be under intense pressure to enjoy a bounce-back campaign.

Goff is under contract through 2028, but acquiring a young backup wouldn't be a bad idea. Right now, Goff is supported by 33-year-old Teddy Bridgewater and undrafted rookie quarterback Luke Altmyer. Sorsby would make sense.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals may be the most sensible landing spot for Sorsby. They currently have the worst starting quarterback situation in the league. Starter Jacoby Brissett and the team have been entrenched in a contract-related standoff this summer, and backup Gardner Minshew doesn't inspire much confidence either.

The Cardinals drafted Carson Beck in the third round, but that shouldn't prevent them from considering alternative options. Scouts largely agree Sorsby would have been selected significantly higher than Beck in the 2026 NFL Draft. The rebuilding Cardinals need a long-term answer.

New York Jets

We can't forget about the New York Jets, who are still searching for their franchise quarterback after whiffing on Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. This offseason, they reunited with Geno Smith to be their 2026 starter. Smith is obviously a temporary solution.

The Jets drafted Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik in the fourth round, and he may be Smith's backup this season. They may wait until the 2027 NFL Draft, where they're equipped with three first-round picks, to find their quarterback. Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn at least need to be studying the Sorsby possibility.