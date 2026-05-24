Sophomore Third-Round NFL Draft Picks Already Running out of Time

We've had one complete season to assess the 2025 NFL Draft class. Every selection begins their career with upside as fanbases hope to watch rookies develop into keynote contributors. Unfortunately, those projections don't always come to fruition, as the challenges of playing in the NFL often become overbearing.

Third-round picks typically get a long leash to succeed. Revisiting the 2025 draft, there are a handful of prospects who may enter training camp on thin ice after failing to meet initial expectations. We've identified three sophomore third-round picks at risk of being released (or traded) this offseason.

2025 NFL Draft: Sophomore 3rd-Round Picks On Thin Ice

Caleb Ransaw, DB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were high on Caleb Ransaw coming out of Tulane. They selected him with the 88th selection, but an injury that proved to be more serious than first believed ended up being of the season-ending nature. He now enters his sophomore season not having played a single NFL snap.

The Jags have veteran returning starters at safety in Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson, and they also used a third-round pick on Jalen Huskey. Ransaw is versatile enough to play a specialized or nickel-like role, but getting onto the field could be a challenge after such a tough occurrence in his rookie season.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is a crowded mess. Current indications are that Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will compete for the starting role in 2026. They also drafted developmental quarterback Taylen Green this season.

Where does that leave 2025 third-rounder Dillon Gabriel, who was outperformed by Sanders last year and has fallen down the depth chart? Could the Browns consider outright releasing or trading Gabriel this season? They're probably not willing to carry four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, which adds complications.

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped Kaleb Johnson would claim their workhorse running back role as a rookie. That came nowhere near happening. Johnson struggled to earn the trust of his coaching staff, gaining just 69 rushing yards on 28 carries (2.5 yards per carry).

He's getting a fresh start under new head coach Mike McCarthy, but the Steelers also signed overachiever Rico Dowdle in free agency, and pass-catching specialist Jaylen Warren is still around. Johnson is entering a critical OTAs and training camp period. It's now-or-never as a sophomore running back under a new offensive staff.