Most Controversial 2026 NFL Draft Picks (And Why They Might Work)

Every NFL Draft contains surprise picks that nobody sees coming. The 2026 iteration was no different. Throughout the opening two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft, we witnessed multiple unexpected selections that raised eyebrows and dropped jaws around the league.

Several teams made high-risk, high-reward decisions. The outcomes for those prospects will be closely monitored throughout their rookie campaigns. We've analyzed the most surprising top-64 picks while breaking down why they may pay major dividends.

2026 NFL Draft: Why the Most Shocking Top-64 Picks Could Work

Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Apr 24, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams first-round draft pick Ty Simpson speaks to media during a press conference at Code Next at Hollywood Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The biggest shock of the NFL Draft occurred when the Los Angeles Rams took quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall. Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford remains the team's starting QB and instead of improving his supporting cast with the 13th pick, they selected his eventual successor.

After making fewer than 20 career college starts, Simpson should benefit from sitting and learning behind Stafford and under Sean McVay. It was a puzzling decision in real time, but it's one that could prevent the Rams from having to undergo a full-blown rebuild anytime soon.

Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

July 16, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks answers questions during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caleb Banks possesses one of the freakiest athletic profiles we've encountered. The former Florida Gators standout stands 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with 35-inch arms and near 11-inch arms. He leaped a 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-6 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

It's not shocking that the Minnesota Vikings fell infatuated with his potential at No. 18 overall. Banks was limited to just three appearances this past campaign due to injury. His 2024 tape was inconsistent with flashes of incredible upside. The Vikings are gambling on traits turning into consistency.

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Miami Dolphins

May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard Kadyn Proctor (74) speaks to reporters during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Many expected the Miami Dolphins to select an offensive lineman with their first-round pick. With Penn State guard Vega Ioane on the board at No. 12 following Miami's one-pick trade-down, not many expected them to select Kadyn Proctor. It became slightly more shocking that Miami took Proctor over Ioane when we learned they plan to initially play him at guard.

The Dolphins' long-term plan is for Proctor to replace Austin Jackson at right tackle, justifying the decision to select him over a guard-only player in Ioane. Still, they're asking a lot of Proctor, potentially having him switch positions in consecutive offseasons. He possesses the mass and overwhelming power to initially thrive inside.

Peter Woods, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods was a tough evaluation throughout the pre-draft process. He was a highly-touted recruit who had been on the NFL Draft radar for multiple seasons. Like many prospects at Clemson in recent years, he failed to meet expectations, registering just five sacks in his final two years (2024-25).

Woods occasionally looked like a dominant three-tech, but the flashes weren't consistent enough. The Kansas City Chiefs believe playing him next to Chris Jones will quicken his development while encouraging him to meet his potential ceiling. Woods has additional upside to explore, and he possibly landed in the right environment to reach it.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson's pre-draft stock suffered from wide-ranging outcomes due to injury concerns. At one point, some were discussing the possibility of him falling out of the first round altogether. After a successful late-process Pro Day workout, it became evident Tyson was back in the top-10 conversation.

The New Orleans Saints believe Tyson's elite upside is worth the inherent risk. If healthy and available, he projects as an excellent complement opposite Chris Olave for young quarterback Tyler Shough. Tyson possesses every trait to develop into a high-end NFL wide receiver.

Nate Boerkircher, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) tosses the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most controversial pick of the second round was undoubtedly the Jacksonville Jaguars' decision to take tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 overall. Some thought Boerkircher was a mid Day 3 prospect. The expanded usage of heavy tight end packages (12 and 13 personnel) contributed to the Jaguars' process. The Rams led the charge this past campaign in regards to heavy TE usage, and Jags GM James Gladstone was previously employed by Les Snead and McVay.

There's no denying the Jaguars reached for Boerkircher, but consider the following. Three tight ends were selected with the successive 13 picks. Jacksonville's Boerkircher stunner arguably kick-started a positional run, and GMs rather be early than late when positional runs occur.