Third-Year Second-Round NFL Draft Busts on Extremely Thin Ice

The third year of an NFL rookie contract is crucial. Players become eligible to sign extensions at its conclusion. It's also around the time teams are willing to admit defeat on failed experiments.

We've already seen multiple second-round picks from the 2024 NFL Draft traded this offseason. The Tennessee Titans sent T'Vondre Sweat to the New York Jets. Ruke Orhorhoro and Maason Smith were involved in a one-for-one deal.

There are additional third-year, top-64 selections on extremely thin ice this offseason. We've identified three in particular. It wouldn't be shocking if the following headed-for-bust-territory players are released or traded during training camp.

2024 NFL Draft: Third-Year Busts Facing Make-or-Break Offseasons

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman was a divisive prospect pre-draft after running a 4.61. Fast forward two completed seasons into his career and his inability to consistently separate from coverage has been a recurring issue. Coleman failed to build on a decent rookie season in 2025, seeing his production regress to just 38 receptions for 404 yards.

Khalil Shakir is the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 receiver. They also traded for DJ Moore this offseason and drafted Skyler Bell, moves Brandon Beane wouldn't have had to make if he possessed confidence in Coleman. Bills head coach Joe Brady is saying the right things publicly, but you can't help but wonder if Coleman is available on the market.

Ben Sinnott, TE, Washington Commanders

Ben Sinnott was a riser throughout the pre-draft process after posting some extremely freakish testing numbers, including a 40-inch vertical. The Washington Commanders made him the second tight end off the board, selecting him at No. 53 overall. Despite being healthy throughout his first two seasons, he's made an extremely limited impact and has already been replaced in the lineup.

Sinnott has 18 combined targets through two seasons. The Commanders signed free-agent tight end Chig Okonkwo to a three-year, $30 million contract earlier this offseason. At this point, it would be extremely shocking if the Commanders don't look back on the Sinnott pick with regret.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Detroit Lions

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. spent his rookie campaign with the Detroit Lions learning behind the scenes. The lack of a clear-cut role in their secondary, paired with injuries, kept him on the bench. Rakestraw then suffered an offseason shoulder injury that completely wiped out his sophomore year.

Rakestraw will arrive at Lions training camp this summer as a third-year pro who has totaled 46 career defensive snaps. He'll likely compete for a rotational role at boundary cornerback behind starters D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, and rookie Keith Abney II is also around. The outlook for Rakestraw in Detroit is pretty grim.