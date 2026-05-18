NFL Draft Picks That Already Look Dangerously Close to Getting Cut

There were 257 picks made throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Though every rookie career begins with a promising outlook, the unfortunate reality is that not all 257 prospects drafted will make 53-man rosters. Late-round picks will have to compete for roles throughout OTAs, training camp, and the preseason.

A strong draft class could rescue teams from impending doom-and-gloom scenarios. Finding a roster spot for every draft pick can be a challenge. Some teams will release rookies at cut-down day, hoping to sneak developmental talents onto practice squads. We've identified a handful of rookies at risk of being cut.

2026 NFL Draft: Rookies at Risk of Being Cut

Taylen Green, QB, Cleveland Browns

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Taylen Green (15) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns can't stop conducting half-measures at quarterback. After drafting Taylor Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders with mid-round picks a year ago, they selected former Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the opening selection of the sixth round. With Deshaun Watson still around, there's no way the Browns carry four signal callers on the 53-man roster. Either Gabriel gets traded or Green gets cut. The rookie quarterback is an elite athlete, but he's extremely raw and requires developmental time. Developing on the practice squad wouldn't be the worst outcome for him.

Barion Brown, WR, New Orleans Saints

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American wide receiver Barion Brown (6) of LSU grabs a touchdown pass during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints selected three wide receivers throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. That's typically not a great sign for the final pick in that order, in this case, former LSU wideout Barion Brown. First-round pick Jordyn Tyson projects as a high-end starter opposite Chris Olave, and Bryce Lance is a developmental prospect with breathtaking size and speed. Brown has to win the kick return battle to make the roster. His chances are decent, considering he returned 66 career college kickoffs for nearly 2,000 yards and six touchdowns.

CJ Williams, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver CJ Williams (3) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are loaded at wide receiver. They'll enter 2026 with Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers in starring roles. Parker Washington is coming off a career-best season, and even if Travis Hunter Jr. primarily focuses at cornerback, he'll probably still get the odd pass-catching rep. Despite that depth, the Jaguars still drafted two wide receivers in Josh Cameron and CJ Williams. Cameron was a standout prospect at the Senior Bowl. Williams broke out at Stanford in 2025, but he unfortunately landed on a loaded depth chart.

Anterio Thompson, DT, Atlanta Falcons

Sep 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) muscles his way into the endzone for a touchdown past Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman Anterio Thompson (11) and defensive lineman Corey Walker (93) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

College football took Anterio Thompson on a winding path. He began his career at Iowa Western Community College before joining Iowa and Western Michigan, and then finished up at Washington. Frequent change stalls progress, and he feels like a practice squad candidate. The Atlanta Falcons have invested several picks in defensive linemen throughout recent drafts. They also traded for 2024 second-round pick Maason Smith earlier this offseason, who is currently ahead of Thompson on offseason depth charts.

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Washington Commanders

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) drops back to pass during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It was a little surprising to see the Washington Commanders select quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the seventh round. Such late-round picks are dart throws, but he feels like a known asset after making 42 college starts. Marcus Mariota is among the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL behind Jayden Daniels. Will the Commanders carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, or will Adam Peters attempt to sneak Kaliakmanis onto Washington's practice squad? He makes full-field reads with mechanics, but maintaining poise under pressure has been an issue.