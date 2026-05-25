Five Fifth-Round NFL Draft Sleeper Picks (And Why They Could Change Everything)

There were 41 selections made throughout the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Extending the round through compensatory picks offers teams additional opportunities to draft late-round value prospects. From No. 141 to 181 overall, intriguing selections were made.

Identifying fifth-round steals is a yearly occurrence for the draft. Some organizations fare better than others. Arguably, the ones that do are annual postseason contenders with healthy rosters and succession plans.

We've identified our five favorite fifth-round 2026 NFL Draft steals. We foresee these prospects developing into legitimate contributors for their teams during their four-year rookie contract.

2026 NFL Draft: Five 5th-Round Sleeper Picks

Sam Hecht, IOL, Carolina Panthers

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sam Hecht went from walk-on prospect to multi-year starter at Kansas State. He plays the center position with terrific awareness and technique. The Carolina Panthers made a change at center this offseason, signing Luke Fortner to a modest one-year contract to be their starter in 2026.

Selecting Hecht in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) offers them an in-house succession plan. He's talented enough to spend his rookie year redshirting while preparing to take over in 2027. That would prove the Panthers got great value.

Jaden Dugger, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Linebacker Jaden Dugger during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Media Day. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaden Dugger played wide receiver and safety before making the full-time transition to off-ball linebacker. He absolutely exploded in 2025, registering a team-high 125 tackles to go along with 13 TFLs, four sacks, and three pass breakups.

Dugger occasionally looks raw and new to his position on tape, but the progress has been tangible. He looked incredible at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and put on an athletic show at Pro Day, running a 4.60 and leaping a 10-foot-6-inch broad jump at 260 pounds. The San Francisco 49ers got themselves a developmental prospect with immense upside.

Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Jager Burton (52) arrives during rookie minicamp Friday, May 1 2026, at the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers value athleticism, experience, and versatility across the offensive line. That's precisely why they targeted former Kentucky blocker Jager Burton in the fifth round at No. 153 overall. The seasoned interior lineman made 47 consecutive starts for the Wildcats.

Burton was among the more athletic big boys at the NFL Combine, running a 4.94 at 312 pounds. Burton possesses guard-center flexibility (with 10-inch hands), but he best projects at center, where the Packers starter Sean Rhyan signed to a multi-year extension.

Justin Joly, TE, Denver Broncos

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Justin Joly's pro comp is Chig Okonkwo, a former fifth-round tight end who has greatly outperformed his draft slot in the league. We see a similar path for Joly. The Brewster, New York native is an undersized, compact weapon who used to play wide receiver. That background shows up in his athleticism and route-running details.

Joly registered a team-high 49 receptions for 489 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. The Denver Broncos didn't get enough out of Evan Engram and Adam Trautman last season, so it wouldn't be surprising if Joly earned reps as a rookie.

Keith Abney, CB, Detroit Lions

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) intercepts a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Watching Keith Abney II on tape at Arizona State was a joyous experience. He's a feisty and physical cornerback who thrived outside despite having inside-size due to his rugged and never-say-never approach. Abney will probably play the nickel position in the NFL, but he possesses the competitive mindset and coverage awareness needed to make that position his own.

The Detroit Lions signed Roger McCreary to a one-year, $3 million contract to compete at that position in 2026. Abney could emerge as the in-house succession plan. He has starting nickel written all over him.