Five Fourth-Round NFL Draft Steals Teams May Regret Passing On

There were a total of 40 selections made during the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Compensatory picks always extend the duration of the round. That provided additional opportunities for late-round sleeper prospects to land between Nos. 101 and 140 overall.

Every draft features fourth-round steals. The 2025 iteration had Chimere Dike, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie for the Tennessee Titans. Finding sleepers in the middle rounds separates great draft classes from average or bad ones.

The following fourth-round picks stick out as the biggest 2026 NFL Draft steals in their respective round. The criteria for selection includes prospects we foresee outperforming their draft slot, combined with a pathway to contributing as rookies.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Biggest 4th-Round Sleeper Picks

Kaleb Proctor, DL, Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals rookie defensive lineman from Southern Louisiana University, Kaleb Proctor, speaks to the media at the Arizona Cardinals training center on May 11, 2026, in Tempe. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was significant buzz about Kaleb Proctor heading into the draft, and rightfully so. The small-school product was dominant in 2026, registering 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks en route to winning Southland Conference Player of the Year honors.

Proctor plays the position with elite range and short-area quickness. The Arizona Cardinals are getting a quick-footed interior defender who will often be more explosive than interior offensive lineman he's matched up against. There were some Day 2 whispers, so Monti Ossenfort got a fourth-round steal.

Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) stiff arms Maryland Terrapins linebacker Trey Reddick (3) while picking up yardage in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

To accurately appreciate Jonah Coleman as a prospect, fans should revisit his 2024 tape at Washington. The Stockton, California native rushed for 1,053 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He was negatively impacted by the Huskies' offensive regression in 2025.

Coleman is joining a crowded running back room with the Denver Broncos, where he'll compete for carries with J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey. Don't be surprised if he eventually emerges as the lead back, maybe as a sophomore in 2027 when Dobbins probably departs.

Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Wide receiver prospects who are used to seeing college volume often make swifter transitions to the NFL. The Buffalo Bills selected Skyler Bell in the fourth round, and he had a program-record 101 receptions in 2025, finishing second in the entire FBS with 1,278 receiving yards. The versatile inside-outside wideout also tied for third in the FBS with a school-record 13 touchdowns.

The Bills have bodies in the position room, but Keon Coleman is entering a make-or-break training camp, offseason acquisition DJ Moore is a temporary solution, and Josh Palmer is a role-specific player. Bell is a long-term play who defeats man coverage with good acceleration and route-running details.

Connor Lew, IOL, Cincinnati Bengals

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Connor Lew answers questions from the media during SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

New Cincinnati Bengals center Connor Lew was a three-year starter at the position for Auburn. He was trending towards being a potential top-64 pick before tearing his ACL during the seventh game of the Tigers' season. The Bengals can afford to be patient with Lew's recovery.

The Bengals currently have the 33-year-old Ted Karras as the starter, but he's entering the final year of his contract. The succession plan is already in place, and an injury that complicated his pre-draft evaluation led to the Bengals getting a fourth-round steal in Lew.

Gracen Halton, DT, San Francisco 49ers

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) celebrates after a sack during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton was borderline unblockable during pass-rushing drills at this past year's Senior Bowl. He's undersized, but successfully uses first-step quickness and explosiveness to defeat interior offensive linemen off the line of scrimmage.

Halton is an impactful pass rusher who should develop into an effective rotational defender right away. New San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will know just how to use him. Expect him to quickly play behind C.J. West and Osa Odighizuwa.