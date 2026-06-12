Sophomore Standouts Generating More OTA Buzz Than Fans Realize

A rookie season in the NFL is often about growing and developing. That's precisely why so many sophomores take a second-year leap. Even though rookies are currently thriving around OTAs and minicamp, sophomore talents are often better prepared than their counterparts.

A number of players from the 2025 NFL Draft, undrafted free agents included, having been turning heads during offseason workouts. In some cases, coaching staff changes have provided new leases on life. Looking around the league, a number of underrated sophomores appear primed to take a step forward in 2026.

We've identified a small handful of 2025 draftees (or UDFAs) who are impressing at OTAs and minicamp. The following once-promising prospects are taking advantage of offseason opportunities. Don't underestimate them!

Sophomore NFL Draft Prospects Thriving at OTAs and Minicamp

Nohl Williams, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted former Cal cornerback Nohl Williams in the third round last year. There was a pool of talented draft analysts who loved Williams coming out. He immediately played a role in Steve Spagnuolo's secondary, earning 457 snaps as a rookie.

The Chiefs find themselves needing new starting cornerbacks after parting ways with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson this offseason. They recently reunited with the oft-injured L'Jarius Sneed, and also signed Kristian Fulton. Mansoor Delane was their first-round pick. Among the names mentioned, Williams is the only player in his second straight season with the Chiefs. At a recent minicamp practice, he recorded an interception and knocked down multiple passes, per local reporter Matt McMullen.

Isaiah Bond, WR, Cleveland Browns

Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond was originally viewed as a Day 2 prospect throughout the early portion of the pre-draft process. An alleged off-field situation totally derailed his stock. Bond ended up signing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

Despite his status as a UDFA, Bond occasionally flashed his talent. The former Alabama transfer notched 18 receptions for 338 yards while averaging an explosive 18.8 yards per catch. He's now dealing with the Browns drafting two receivers, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, with top-40 picks. Nonetheless, The Athletic's Zac Jackson recently noted that Bond looks stronger and more confident this offseason while being among Cleveland's offensive standouts.

Caleb Rogers, IOL, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders fielded a bottom-three offensive line last season. It was a full-blown disaster under Pete Carroll. One rookie who probably deserved more playing time and began flashing late was third-round guard Caleb Rogers. Rogers was a Senior Bowl standout who elevated himself to top-100 status in the draft.

Rogers has been getting some first-team reps at Raiders practice, per The Athletic's Sam Warren. If Rogers has a pathway to a starting position, it's at left guard, where league-average blocker Spencer Burford currently tops the depth chart. Burford knows Klint Kubiak from their time together with the San Francisco 49ers. The sophomore is talented enough to win a position battle if given an opportunity.