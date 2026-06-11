NFL Draft Rookies Who Are Suddenly Impossible to Ignore at OTAs

Some teams are still concluding Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Others have begun mandatory minicamp. Both represent opportunities for rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class to leave an impression before reporting to training camp later this summer.

We've covered breakout rookies at OTAs extensively. Every practice is worth tracking as each rep provides a fresh opportunity to showcase growth and development. Some rookies are taking better advantage than others.

The latest string of practices has brought us a fresh batch of potential breakout rookies. Local beat writers are providing useful information. The following first-year prospects are making impacts right now.

Tanner Koziol, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted multiple pass catchers throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. A number of them have been showing up in impressive fashion at OTAs. Rookie fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol was among their standouts at their first minicamp practice.

Koziol made the biggest play at practice, hauling in a leaping grab for a touchdown, per Jaguars On SI's John Shipley. Koziol is a towering weapon at 6-6, 247 pounds, so it's unsurprising to see him using his size at the catch point. A First-Team All-Big 12 Conference selection in 2025, he entered the draft having produced 74 receptions for 727 yards and six touchdowns.

Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots drafted Caleb Lomu to serve as the successor at right tackle to the aging Morgan Moses. That comes with patience and a longer pathway to relevance. Despite that, Lomu is already taking advantage of opportunities while showcasing some versatility that scouts weren't sure he had during the pre-draft process.

Moses was absent from the Patriots' opening day of minicamp. Lomu filled in as the starting right tackle, per The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed. Lomu also played some right guard, albeit in a walkthrough period. The Patriots are finding ways to get their first-round pick on the practice field.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are counting on first-round EDGE Malachi Lawrence to help new defensive coordinator Christian Parker field a better pass rush in 2026. Navigating Micah Parsons' departure proved to be too difficult last season. Lawrence (and a full season of Quinnen Williams) offers fresh hope.

Lawrence made an impact at the Cowboys' latest OTA practice. He beat potential starting left tackle Tyler Guyton for a sack, per Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Lawrence is going to contribute to the Cowboys' pass rush this year.

Nicholas Singleton, RB, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have veteran running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears on expiring contracts. Neither ball-carrier is the long-term solution for Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll. Perhaps that's why the Titans are internally excited about rookie fifth-round pick Nicholas Singleton.

Singleton has been receiving more work at recent practices, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt. It sounds like the Titans are placing more on Singleton's plate to see how he responds. The former Penn State standout could turn heads at training camp.

Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers

Former Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton had been a routine standout for the Green Bay Packers at OTAs. Apparently that carried over to minicamp, as the Packers are already in that phase of their offseason. It's early, but he's trending towards being a real steal with the 153rd pick.

Burton lined up as a starter with the first-team offense at minicamp, per Packers On SI's Bill Huber. Aaron Banks and Zach Tom did not practice due to injuries. Nonetheless, Burton is taking advantage of his opportunity to run with the starters.