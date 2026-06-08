Five Overlooked NFL Draft Rookies Suddenly Demanding Attention at OTAs

All 32 teams are in the midst of conducting Organized Team Activities (OTAs). It means rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft are practicing with their veteran teammates. We've gotten wind of a bunch of standout first-year players who are impressing already.

First-round rookies are facing enormous pressure. On the flip side, underdrafted prospects are positioned to overcome expectations. Teams are beginning to learn valuable lessons about their draft class.

Various sleeper rookies are changing the narrative. After another week of OTA practices around the league, we've identified a new handful of prospects who are quietly thriving in their environments. The following five rookies are coming off productive practices.

2026 NFL Draft: Overlooked Rookies Demanding Attention at OTAs

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If such a thing exists, Germie Bernard was the biggest no-frills wide receiver prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. He's just an outstanding route runner who catches everything thrown his way. Prior to the draft, we labeled him the most pro-ready wideout available.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a high-impact player. Bernard is also the ideal complement to what DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. will provide the offense. The former Alabama standout will be Aaron Rodgers' most reliable target. Bernard has been the Steelers' most impressive rookie at OTAs, per Nick Farabaugh.

Jaden Dugger, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Linebacker Jaden Dugger during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Media Day. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisiana linebacker Jaden Dugger entered the NFL Draft as a raw prospect despite registering a Sun Belt-high 125 tackles. Dugger played wide receiver and safety before making a position switch to off-ball linebacker. It's been said that he's still acclimating.

The San Francisco 49ers believed in Dugger's natural abilities, drafting him in the fifth round. So far at OTAs, Dugger has been ahead of where some expected him to be. The athletic specimen has been slipping blocks and defeating offensive lineman in drills, according to Kyle Posey. He was one of our big-time steals from the fifth round.

Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders

Nov 22, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Kaytron Allen was among the easier evaluations at running back. He left Penn State as the program's all-time leading rusher with 4,180 yards. Allen is a productive ball-carrier with a pro-ready frame and vision, making him a value prospect in the sixth round for the Washington Commanders.

Allen's vision has already been displayed during 11-on-11 drills at OTAs, per Zach Selby. The Commanders are having a fairly open competition at running back following Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s offseason departure. Allen is talented enough to play his way into a rookie role.

Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Miami Dolphins

May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (83) looks on during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins are looking for impact wide receivers after parting ways with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan made a league-high 13 picks in the draft, including three receivers. The final wideout taken was Missouri's Kevin Coleman Jr.

Coleman is a slot-only receiver who was extremely productive at Mississippi State in 2024 and Missouri in 2025. He had an excellent week at Dolphins OTAs, according to Travis Wingfield. Coleman is an athletic receiver who could develop into a QB-friendly target for Malik Willis.

Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Jager Burton (52) arrives during rookie minicamp Friday, May 1 2026, at the Don Hutson Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky's Jager Burton was among our favorite Day Three offensive lineman. The former Wildcats standout was super experienced with 47 consecutive starts, and versatile with starts at both guard spots and center. Unsurprisingly, Burton is making a fast impression at Green Bay Packers OTAs after being selected at 153 overall.

Burton recently received some first-team practice reps, per Packers On SI publisher Bill Huber. If you didn't scout Burton pre-draft, it may shock you to see a fifth-round rookie making such a quick bid to climb the depth chart. Having been familiar with Burton's athleticism and approach, we were not surprised.