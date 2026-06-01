Five Sleeper NFL Draft Rookies Already Making Veterans Nervous at OTAs

All 32 NFL teams are officially in the midst of holding Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Teams are permitted to hold 10 practice sessions prior to mandatory minicamp. It represents the first opportunity for 2026 NFL Draft rookies to practice with their veteran teammates.

Several rookies approached OTAs with massive breakout potential. Making a positive impression on their coaching staff prior to training camp is crucial to entering the summer break with momentum. Successful OTA practices could shake-up depth charts before camp starts.

Though first-round picks are under an immediate microscope at OTAs, it's also an opportunity for mid-to-late-round rookies to exceed expectations. A number of sleeper selections are already doing that. We've identified five underrated rookies turning heads at OTAs.

2026 NFL Draft: Underrated Rookies Making Fast Impressions at OTAs

Zavion Thomas, WR, Chicago Bears

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears received some criticism for using a third-round pick on former LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas. Thomas failed to record 500 receiving yards in a single season with the Tigers, and was viewed as a premature pick for special teams (three career return touchdowns). Well, his 4.28 NFL Combine speed is making an immediate impression at OTAs.

Working with the ones, Thomas hauled in a deep pass from Caleb Williams down the left sideline, per Zack Pearson. It was described as a 50-yard downfield missile. Thomas has take-the-top-off speed, and he beat Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson on the play.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) stiff-arms Duke Blue Devils safety DaShawn Stone (8) Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the roster in its current standing, Antonio Williams has a fantastic opportunity to start for the Washington Commanders this season. The third-round wideout could be the complement to Terry McLaurin that's been missing. While the Brandon Aiyuk rumors continue to loom large, Williams is staking his claim at OTAs.

Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota visibly lit up when asked about Williams at OTAs. The former Clemson standout is a sudden route-runner with creative ability in space. Williams has been as advertised at the Commanders' early practice sessions.

Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Eli Raridon (9) runs after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft featured a deep class of tight end prospects. One of the more underrated ones was Notre Dame's Eli Raridon. Raridon recorded 32 receptions for 482 yards while averaging 15.1 yards per catch in 2025.

The New England Patriots took Raridon at 95th overall and the aging Hunter Henry is ahead of him on the depth chart. At OTAs, Raridon has already displayed some chemistry with starting quarterback Drake Maye. He'll immediately push Henry for first-team reps.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

May 8, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) runs with the ball during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns' draft class topped our rankings. A big reason why was getting Denzel Boston with the 39th overall selection. We possessed a first-round grade on Boston, who ended up being the seventh wide receiver selected.

Respected Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot recently noted Boston's made a big-time early impression at OTAs. Whether it's Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders at quarterback this season, Boston projects as a team-friendly target on the boundary with a huge catch radius. He'll be extremely productive as a rookie.

Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants traded up during the third round to secure the services of wide receiver Malachi Fields. With Darius Slayton and Malik Nabers sidelined, the rookie had an immediate opportunity at OTAs. Fields has capitalized on his reps at spring practice.

Fields registered a one-handed grab from quarterback Jaxson Dart that was of the eye-opening variety at a recent OTA practice. The Giants drafted Fields to make game-changing plays for his ascending quarterback. The early returns at OTAs have indicated upside.