The Rookie Receivers NFL Teams Can't Stop Talking About at OTAs Right Now

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are concluding around the league. Most organizations are already preparing for mandatory minicamp. Teams will then depart for summer break and begin preparations for training camp.

Physical contact isn't permitted at OTAs. That places the defense at a disadvantage. Unsurprisingly, rookie wide receivers selected during the 2026 NFL Draft are capitalizing on their opportunity to make a good first impression.

Various teams are holding final OTA practices this week. We've identified a number of first-year wideouts who are still enjoying eye-popping practice sessions. The following rookies are turning heads at OTAs.

NFL OTAs: Rookie Wide Receivers Turning Heads at Practice

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans drafted Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall to become Cam Ward's go-to target. He's occasionally been downright dominant at OTAs, catching three touchdowns at one of the first practices open at OTAs. Tate walked right into a starring role in Brian Daboll's offense.

The Titans offense struggled at practice earlier this week, but Tate and Ward still connected for a would-be 50-yard touchdown, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt. It seems like Tate and Ward have been good for at least one explosive play at every practice. Daboll and the Titans hope it's a sign of things to come.

Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

After making three selections in the opening 37 picks, the New York Giants traded up to No. 74 overall to land former Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields. Fields has recently built momentum at OTAs, and he's continuing to make forward progress. He's routinely getting first-team reps, per The Athletic.

Fields made an eye-popping contested catch over veteran cornerback Greg Newsome on an off-script play once quarterback Jaxson Dart escaped the pocket. Dart and Fields also connected for a touchdown at Monday's practice. With Malik Nabers still sidelined by injury, the third-round rookie is taking advantage of his opportunity to run with the starters.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers received heavy criticism for selecting wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33 overall. Well, the early returns at OTAs have been incredibly encouraging. Stribling has been displaying strong hands with a pro-ready frame (he measured in at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds with 10-inch hands at the NFL Combine).

Stribling has been a high-floor performer at OTAs, per David Lombardi. The 49ers are also legitimately excited about his run-blocking ability, which won't have a chance to shine until the pads come on at training camp. Stribling could play a larger role in Shanahan's offense than first realized.