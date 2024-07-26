Eagles Linebacker "Looking Like An NFL Player" After Surgery Sidelined Him Last Year
PHILADELPHIA - The two linebackers, who may very well be next to each other in the starting lineup when the Eagles travel to Brazil for September’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers, walked off the practice field together on Thursday chatting it up.
“I asked him how he felt because I told him he looked great, but you just have to keep putting the days together,” said one of those linebackers, veteran Devin White.
Nakobe Dean said back to White: “The more I get out there the more comfortable I’m getting. I’m able to have fun.”
That’s the story White told after Day 2 of training camp. The conversation was how White remembered it.
Dean is excited to get back on the field after playing just five games last year and having surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot. He is eager to make the kind impact he made at the University of Georgia when he helped lead the Bulldogs to a national title and earned the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker.
“Knowing the injury he had, that’s not something you take lightly, but I feel like his perseverance, the way he worked to come back from it has been good,” said White, who tried to recruit Dean to LSU before Dean committed to Georgia. “He was out in Vegas training out there and really just getting himself ready.
“He likes the defense. He said Year 1 is way different from this year as far as scheme and stuff, so he’s happy about that. I feel like he’s doing good.”
Coach Nick Sirianni said he saw Dean on Tuesday after he reported for camp and Dean couldn't wait to get started.
“He said to me, ‘Are we putting the pads on (Wednesday)?’ when I walked past him,” Sirianni said. “I know he's ready. I know he’s ready mentally, I know he’s ready physically.”
Vic Fangio will be the one who ultimately decides if and when Dean is ready, and so far, the defensive coordinator likes what he has seen. Granted, it’s only been two practices, but it’s better than the DC not liking what he is seeing so far.
“He had a good day (Wednesday),” said Fangio on Thursday. “I was pleased with what he did show. He just looked good. You know, movement and reactions. Same thing when you're evaluating players, draft or free agency. He looked good. Looked like an NFL player.”
