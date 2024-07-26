Eagles Today

Eagles Coach Loves Analytics

Veteran DC Vic Fangio claimed to love data science but some critic didn't take him at face value.

PHILADELPHIA - Vic Fangio loves analytics.

Just ask the Eagles’ veteran defensive coordinator.

“I love analytics. Give me anything you want, and I'll sort through it and use it as I see fit,” Fangio said. 

Just don’t ask the most coped mind in the NFL to explain what he loves about data and it’s impact on gaining an advantage over the opposition.

“I've been doing analytics myself my own way for years and I don't share my process with anybody,” said Fangio. “Even fellow coaches.”

Even disciples, according to the 40-year coaching veteran who said “no” when asked if he shared with any of his proteges like Sean Desai, the Eagles’ 2023 defensive coordinator who was demoted in-season and ultimately didn’t even get one full season leading the Philadelphia defense.

The presumption is often that older people have an aversion to using data science and many have taken the baton of Fangio’s remarks as a brushing off of the whole idea vs. his 40 years of experience.

That’s not the case, according to one NFL executive who has worked with Fangio in the past.

“When you talk about evolution and defensive football he’s the guy,” the executive said. “He’s very open-minded. I think he’s been copied so much that there’s a competitive desire to stay a step ahead so the idea is to keep what he knows close to the vest.”

"I believe in analytics,” Fangio insisted. “I think analytics people miss the boat a little bit on what's important, but I'm not going to tell them what's important. I do it myself."  

Another NFL executive, who has been at the ground floor when it comes to the use of analytics by NFL teams, explained it’s about using the information not just gathering it.

“It’s not about the data. It’s about actionable data,” the exec said. “The numbers are great. Now explain to me how that gives us an advantage on game day.”

Proprietary information isn’t exactly a foreign concept in any business and Fangio is trying to protect his status as the cat everyone else is copying.

Because even the second-generation Xerox isn’t quite as sharp as the original.

“I have a system outside of that I use, and I'll use whatever they give me and decide what's relevant and what isn't relevant," Fangio said.

John McMullen

