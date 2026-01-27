Eagles-AJ Brown Rumors Once Again Point to Patriots

It's still early in the offseason and yet the trade rumors around Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown aready are already a bit much.

Brown was the subject of plenty of pre-trade deadline buzz this season, but he's still a member of the franchise. He's a top-five receiver in the National Football League and is under contract for four more seasons and is just 28 years old. The second the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs, the noise began again.

EssentiallySports' Tony Pauline is the latest to weigh in and reported on Tuesday linking Brown to the New England Patriots if the Eagles make him available.

The trade rumors won't stop

"Landing spots if A.J. Brown hits the open market," Pauline wrote. "The New England Patriots are one of the best stories in all of the NFL this season. After consecutive seasons of being one of the worst teams in the league, the franchise is back on top and getting ready to play in its 12th Super Bowl with its first-year head coach and second-year quarterback battling for league MVP. Yet despite participating in the championship game in two weeks, the Patriots are also looking ahead. There has been speculation for a while that the Patriots will be in the market for receiver A.J. Brown if the Philadelphia Eagles are open to trading him. Multiple sources in Mobile have confirmed this speculation. ...

"Eagles Executive Vice President and General Manager Howie Roseman has said that Brown is not on the trade market. But people here in Mobile believe that could change depending on how both sides feel. They believe Vrabel could rein Brown in and get him back to All-Pro status."

ESPN's Adam Schefter also brought up the Patriots for Brown shortly after the offseason kicked off for Philadelphia. The Patriots probably would love to have him. Who wouldn't? Eagles general manager Howie Roseman already threw a bit of cold water on the idea of a trade involving Brown.

"We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked," Roseman said. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL and AJ is a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go here out in free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer."

It's no surprise that the noise is continuing, but take it with a grain of salt for now.

