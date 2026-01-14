Adam Schefter Names Trade Option For Eagles' AJ Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have one of the very best wide receivers in football in AJ Brown. But will that remain the case in 2026?

Brown is under contract through the 2029 season, but this is a real question at this point after two straight seasons with trade rumors attached to him. Back in September, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that teams called about Brown this past offseason, but were shut down. The rumors picked up as the season started off slowly for Brown and drama followed. But the Eagles opted against trading him ahead of the trade deadline.

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter joined 97.5 "The Fanatic" was asked about Brown and said he expects Brown to be a trade candidate this offseason and specifically said he sees Brown playing for the New England Patriots in 2026.

Will the Eagles move AJ Brown?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I think he becomes a trade candidate here," Schefter said on 97.5 "The Fanatic." "There's been enough noise around that with him wanting out. There's been enough focus and attention to that area. I think it would be a surprise if there weren't talks to see, 'Okay, well, what could he bring back?' To me, I see him playing in New England next year under Mike Vrabel.

"Like, that would make a lot of sense to me. So, the Patriots have been in the market for a wide receiver for a while. Vrabel probably rued the day that they ever traded AJ Brown. I could see the Patriots rolling the dice on a guy like that. I think that his name will come up. I expect him to come up in trade talks this offseason."

There's been speculation about Brown and the Patriots dating back to last offseason after Mike Vrabel landed with the franchise as the head coach. There's already been speculation this offseason as well, but this is different. The fact that Schefter is the person who said he thinks Brown will be a trade candidate and mentioned New England holds weight.

Now, the playoffs are ongoing so fans don't need to worry about an imminent deal or something of that nature, but the rumors are starting early and are raising eyebrows, to say the least.

