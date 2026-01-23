Eagles-AJ Brown Blockbuster Easier Said Than Done

It's no secret that AJ Brown's future with the Philadelphia Eagles is going to be under a microscope this offseason.

Throughout the season, there were questions about whether Brown would be traded. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke about Brown around the trade deadline and noted that you need "great players" to win and it's hard to let them go when you have them and specified that Brown fits that description. Roseman had a similar message this offseason already about the star receiver.

It's easy to speculate, but when you get into the nitty-gritty business details, it makes more sense to keep him. ESPN's Bill Barnwell pointed out that the Eagles would have over $43 million in dead money if Brown were to be traded before June 1. Barnwell also threw some cold water on the idea of getting a first-round pick in return for the superstar.

The Eagles shouldn't make a move

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Brown is due a guaranteed $29 million in 2026," Barnwell wrote. "And if the Eagles trade Brown before June 1, they would be on the hook for $43.5 million in dead money. ... The Eagles would also need to find a replacement for Brown, who remains very efficient on a route-by-route basis. Brown was still sixth in the NFL in receiver score -- down from first in 2024 and second in 2023 -- and it won't be easy to replace that sort of production. The Eagles could expect to land some meaningful draft capital for Brown, but I'm not sure that would be a first-round pick given the public frustrations Brown expressed this past season. Brown also will be 29 next season, and though that's still not particularly old by wide receiver standards, teams grow more hesitant about trading significant draft capital for veterans as they approach 30.

"The easiest thing for all parties involved might be giving the relationship one more shot and revisiting this in 2027, when most of the guaranteed money in Brown's deal will have been paid out. But if the Eagles feel the need to push the eject button on their relationship with their top wideout, Brown will have a fascinating market. He's still one of the league's best wide receivers, even if he didn't show it against the 49ers."

As Barnwell pointed out, the guaranteed cash goes down after the 2026 season. Mix that with the fact that the return may not have a first-round pick and there would be serious cap ramifications, and it just doesn't sound like a great idea. He's a top-five receiver in the game. If you're not able to get a return equal to that, try to find a way forward instead.

