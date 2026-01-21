Eagles-AJ Brown Update Drops With Future Uncertain

Will the Philadelphia Eagles make a significant change to the offense this offseason?

Specifically, have we seen the end of AJ Brown in Philadelphia? This is the biggest talking point around the franchise -- at least nationally right now -- outside of the ongoing search for a new offensive coordinator. So much so that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman already has been asked about Brown's future with the franchise.

On Tuesday, The Athletic's Dianna Russini -- who has been all over the Brown trade rumors -- joined 94WIP Sports Radio and gave the latest and noted that she believes the ball will be in Brown's court whether he will actually be moved.

The Eagles should find a way to keep AJ Brown

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"So, do I think that AJ Brown is on the team (in 2026)? I think it's going to be up to him," Russini said. "I think it's going to be up to whether or not he wants to do this. If he wants to be in Philadelphia. If he wants to play with (Jalen Hurts). If he thinks this offense is for him. You know, one of the things just before the trade deadline I was putting out that keep an eye on Philadelphia and everyone was crushing me...

"The reason why I was saying it was because I know that there were teams that were watching to see if (Howie Roseman) would move because Howie is slick. And when you have a player of this type of caliber who doesn't want to be there, Howie's smart enough to know that's a cancer. That is not going to work. And you rolled the dice on that and you get the result you got and he did...The reason why I also was reporting you should keep an eye on it was because I know that there were teams that wanted him."

If Brown actually becomes available, he's someone who could bring a pretty penny back to town. But it would be hard to let a top-five receiver in the game go. Hopefully, Brown wants to stay and the team can get the offensive coordinator job right.

