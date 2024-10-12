Everything to Know in Falcons at Panthers: TV, Betting Odds, Injuries
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) will complete their first trip through the NFC South this season at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, when they take on the Carolina Panthers (1-4) inside Bank of America Stadium.
Atlanta has won its past two games, each coming at home against NFC South foes in the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Carolina has suffered double-digit defeats since winning its first game Week 3.
Here's everything to know before the Falcons and Panthers kick off ...
How to Watch
The game will be broadcast live on FOX, with Chris Myers handling play-by-play alongside color analyst Mark Sanchez. Kristina Pink is set to handle sideline duties.
Wes Durham and Dave Archer will have the radio call, appearing live on 92.9 The Game.
Injury Report
The Falcons have ruled out linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), while fellow linebacker Nate Landman (quad, calf) is questionable to play. Landman is currently on injured reserve and was limited in practice this week.
Carolina has declared five players out for Sunday's contest: right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow), center Austin Corbett (biceps), tight end Tommy Tremble (concussion), linebacker Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin) and backup center Andrew Raym (concussion).
Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney is doubtful due to a shoulder injury, while four others --
receiver Diontae Johnson (ankle), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) and cornerback Dane Jackson (hamstring) -- are questionable.
Betting Odds
The Falcons are 6.5-point favorites and have a 62.5% chance to win, according to ESPN. Atlanta's money line is -250, while the over/under is set at 46.5 points.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Past Meetings
The Falcons hold a 36-22 edge over the Panthers in the all-time matchup, and Atlanta has won 12 of the last 17 meetings. The two sides split two games last season, with the Falcons winning 24-10 in Week 1 and the Panthers punching back with a 9-7 victory in Week 15.
Since 2020, the Falcons and Panthers have split their two matchups each season.
What to Watch
The Panthers benched 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young after just two games, opting instead for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. In three starts, Dalton has completed 69-of-106 passes (65.1%) for 675 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Carolina's defense has struggled, as it ranks last in points allowed (33 per game) and yards allowed (371.2 per game). As such, the Panthers will likely need a big offensive output, which puts stress on Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake.
The Falcons are anticipating a substantial challenge from Carolina's offense Sunday.
"When you look at the roster offensively, you see talent across the whole (board), between offensive line, running backs, quarterback, receivers," Lake said Thursday. "It's a talented bunch. And they're making their way, they're making their strides, and we're expecting their best."
Bottom Line
The Falcons and Panthers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.