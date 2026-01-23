PFF Names Falcons as Top Destination All-Pro Wide Receiver

During the offseason, the Atlanta Falcons will be looking to add wide receivers to the team, whether that be through free agency or the draft. Pro Football Focus names Atlanta as the top destination for free agent receiver George Pickens.

As the Falcons enter what is essentially a make-or-break season for Michael Penix Jr., PFF contributor Mason Cameron believes the Falcons could look to make life easier for the left-handed quarterback and create one of the league’s most electrifying duos by pairing Drake London with Pickens.

“The 2026 season will prove to be an important crossroad for Michael Penix Jr.’s development as a passer. Pairing George Pickens with Drake London would create one of the most electric receiver duos in the NFL and set the young quarterback up for success.” Cameron wrote.

Pickens finished the season with 93 receptions (tied eighth in the NFL) for 1,429 yards (third) and nine touchdowns (tied eighth). Both of these were career highs. He is slated to be a free agent this year and would be a big addition to a Falcons receiver room that lacks depth behind Drake London.

This season rewarded him with his first career appearance in the Pro Bowl and being named Second Team All-Pro by both PFF and the Associated Press.

It seemed that Darnell Mooney had rejuvenated his career after seeing career highs in touchdowns (5.0) and yards per catch (15.5) as he hauled in 64 receptions for 992 yards last year. However, in 2025, the receiver struggled mightily, looking borderline unplayable at times, as he finished the year with just 32 receptions for 443 yards and a touchdown.

PFF credits the receiver with six drops (tied 13th in the NFL) and a 15.8 drop percentage, the third highest rate in the NFL amongst receivers who played atleast 20% of their team’s snaps.

Drake London was the Falcons' leading receiver, despite playing in just 12 games; he finished with 68 receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns.

Every other Falcons receiver who saw the field this season, Mooney, Casey Washington, David Sills, KhaDeral Hodge, Deven Thompkins, Dylan Drummond and Chris Blair combined for 828 yards on 69 receptions and three touchdowns.

Whether the Falcons plan to address their wide receiver issue through the draft or free agency, the need for weapons behind Drake London is clear. If Atlanta is serious about trying to move forward with Penix as their quarterback and trying to compete in the NFC, a bold move on George Pickens could be the route to go, and PFF thinks that Atlanta is the best fit for the fourth-year receiver.

