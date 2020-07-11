Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report Update! July 11th, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from July 8th to now!

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

July 8th-July 10th

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-8

NFLPA President JC Tretter Strongly Criticizes NFL Coronavirus Response

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Brian Hill

DEBATE: The Atlanta Falcons Should Have Drafted Calvin Johnson Instead Of Julio Jones

Matt Ryan Ranks Outside The Top 10 In ESPN's 2020 Quarterback Rankings Panel

Todd Gurley Not Ranked Among Top 15 Running Backs Listed In Panel Of 50 NFL Executives

Opinion: Matt Ryan Is A Hall Of Fame Quarterback

Todd Gurley Not Ranked Among Top 15 Running Backs Listed In Panel Of 50 NFL Executives

ESPN paneled 50 NFL executives on running backs, and Todd Gurley did not get much love.

Zach Hood

by

Zach Hood

Opinion: Matt Ryan Is A Hall Of Fame Quarterback

ESPN journalist, Bomani Jones thinks Matt Ryan isn't a Hall of Fame quarterback . He is wrong.

William B. Carver

by

Footballfan55

11 Times JUL10 Jones Made My Day: FULL SERIES

Here is my gift to all the Atlanta Falcons followers out there on JUL10! 11 Times Julio Jones made my day the full series.

Malik Brown

DEBATE: The Atlanta Falcons Should Have Drafted Calvin Johnson Instead Of Julio Jones

Sports Illustrated's Terence Moore and Malik Brown debate whether Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones should have been drafted by the Atlanta Falcons

Christopher Smitherman II

by

Footballfan55

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Brian Hill

Brian Hill will look to find his role in the running back group.

Malik Brown

Matt Ryan Ranks Outside The Top 10 In ESPN's 2020 Quarterback Rankings Panel

NFL Panel ranks Matt Ryan outside top 10 quarterbacks for 2020 season.

Zach Hood

NFLPA President JC Tretter Strongly Criticizes NFL Coronavirus Response

How critical was JC Tretter of the NFL's coronavirus response?

Dave Holcomb

Saving The Falcons: In Hindsight, It Was Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones, And The Atlanta Falcons Picked The Wrong Guy

Even though Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson are both NFL wide receivers for the ages, Johnson was the better choice for the Atlanta Falcons. Today's Saving The Falcons video tells you why.

Terence Moore

by

GetRealman

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-8

Here's what Atlanta Falcons news you might have missed on the Falcon Report since July 4th!

Christopher Smitherman II

NFL planning to test players' families for COVID-19

How will the NFL proceed with re-opening their team facilities?

Dave Holcomb