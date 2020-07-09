Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Brian Hill

Malik Brown

The Falcons running back group will have to answer a lot of questions this upcoming season.

Will there be a lead back, will they go running back by committee, and if so who’s the no.2 back?

After a season where he had to play a bigger role, Brian Hill will look to continue to get reps in this Falcons offense.

2019 Finish

With Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith going down with injuries at times last season, Hill stepped up and took the lead back duties.

When Freeman returned and Smith went on injured reserve, he was the primary backup.

Hill finished the season with 109 carries for 517 yards and two touchdowns.

Hill is known as more of a bruiser back than a speedy player, so he was more effective in the red zone. Don’t be surprised if he breaks off for a big run every once in a while.

2020 Outlook

The Falcons showed that Hill is important to their team, placing an original-round tender on Hill. A month later, Hill signed the tender to stay with the team through 2020.

With Todd Gurley in town, it’s not for certain what Hill’s role will be.

If Gurley is able to maintain his health and show he can take on a full load, Hill might not see the field much this season.

If the Falcons decide to go with running back by committee, Hill could see extended snaps, depending on where he ranks within the group.

He’ll most likely be battling for the no.2 spot with Smith. Smith is faster and shiftier than Hill, which could possibly make him the favorite over Smith.

He may also be battling with Qadree Ollison, who was the goal-line back for the Falcons last season.

There will always be special teams for Hill, where he’ll be able to use his speed and strength to his advantage.

If the Falcons continue to have injuries at the running back position like they did last season, there will be a chance for Hill to showcase his talents once again.

Everything is up in the air for Hill and the rest of the running backs, but Hill has shown numerous times that he’ll be ready if his number is called.

