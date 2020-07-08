Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-8

Christopher Smitherman II

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from July 4th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

July 4th-July 7th

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 2: Jones Toasts The Panthers For 300 Yards

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Updates 7-4

Here Are Some Of The Things The Atlanta Falcons Did Following The Death Of George Floyd

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 22: Would Jadeveon Clowney accept a Cam Newton-like contract?

The Atlanta Falcons Can Protect Themselves From NFL Playing Black National Anthem Before "The Star-Spangled Banner"

Atlanta Falcons Hire Two Women To Scouting Department

In Hindsight, It Was Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones, And The Atlanta Falcons Picked The Wrong Guy

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 1: Jones And The Infamous Super Bowl Catch

NFL Planning To Test Players' Families For COVID-19

If you don't currently follow us on social media or other platforms, here are the links where you can find us! 

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL planning to test players' families for COVID-19

How will the NFL proceed with re-opening their team facilities?

Dave Holcomb

Julio And The Infamous Catch

Julio Jones makes one of the best catches in the Super Bowl for his top career moment.

Malik Brown

Saving The Falcons: In Hindsight, It Was Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones, And The Atlanta Falcons Picked The Wrong Guy

Even though Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson are both NFL wide receivers for the ages, Johnson was the better choice for the Atlanta Falcons. Today's Saving The Falcons video tells you why.

Terence Moore

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons Can Protect Themselves From NFL Playing Black National Anthem Before "The Star-Spangled Banner"

The NFL wants to play the Black national anthem before "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to every game during Week 1. Not good.

Terence Moore

Falcons add two women to work in scouting department

The Atlanta Falcons have added two women to their scouting, making them the third NFL team to do so behind the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns

Christian Crittenden

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 22: Would Jadeveon Clowney accept a Cam Newton-like contract?

Jadeveon Clowney is still a free agent... Hmm... Do you think the Atlanta Falcons should reach out to him and see if he'd accept a Cam Newton-like contract? After Calvin Johnson's recent comments, would you have wanted Megatron instead of Julio Jones? Was Michael Vick better in Atlanta? Which Falcons' rookie will have the biggest impact in 2020? All of that and more on this week's podcast!

Chris Vinel

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Updates 7-4

Here's what you may have missed on the Falcon Report since Wednesday July 1st, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

by

Deansaid 1

Here Are Some Of The Things The Atlanta Falcons Did Following The Death Of George Floyd

Many organizations made major changes in response to George Floyd. Here's everything that the Atlanta Falcons did.

Christopher Smitherman II

Julio puts up 300 yards against the Panthers

Julio Jones showed us early in 2016 why he's the best wide receiver in the league.

Malik Brown

NFL Slashes Two Preseason Games

NFL is considering reducing half, if not all Preseason games

William B. Carver