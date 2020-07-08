Atlanta's Falcon Report Mid Week Update! 7-8

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from July 4th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

July 4th-July 7th

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 2: Jones Toasts The Panthers For 300 Yards

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Updates 7-4

Here Are Some Of The Things The Atlanta Falcons Did Following The Death Of George Floyd

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 22: Would Jadeveon Clowney accept a Cam Newton-like contract?

The Atlanta Falcons Can Protect Themselves From NFL Playing Black National Anthem Before "The Star-Spangled Banner"

Atlanta Falcons Hire Two Women To Scouting Department

In Hindsight, It Was Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones, And The Atlanta Falcons Picked The Wrong Guy

11 Times Julio Jones Made My Day, No. 1: Jones And The Infamous Super Bowl Catch

NFL Planning To Test Players' Families For COVID-19

