Atlanta's Falcon Report 6-27 Update!

Here is all the content that was posted on the Falcon Report from Wednesday June 24th to now! Make sure to give us a follow in the upper right hand corner if you haven't. You can sign up for FREE! No cost, no hassle! When you do, you will be added to our email list and will be notified each time we have a new article on the site.

The Falcon Report is dedicated to bringing you the most up-to-date and relevant information pertaining to the Atlanta Falcons.

June 24th-June 26th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Holding Group Workouts Against Recent NFLPA Guidelines

Matt Ryan on 28-3, the Atlanta Falcons 2020 offense, Who's The Best QB In The NFC South + More on Pardon My Take Podcast

OPINION: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Providing The Next Generation With Role Model

Report: NFL To Debrief Teams On COVID-19 Reopening Plan In Conference Call On Thursday

Giving Jamon Brown His Flowers

NFL Game! Postponed To 2021!?!

Matt Ryan to Host Radiothon in Support of the Black Community

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

As always if you have any suggestions or feedback please feel free to engage with us on our social media platforms. We want to continue to deliver the best in all Atlanta Falcons content, and that starts with hearing from you. Thank you for following!