Matt Ryan to Host Radiothon in Support of the Black Community

Christian Crittenden

Matt Ryan continues to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to ending racial inequality. The Falcons signal-caller announced today that he will partner with local sports talk radio station, 680 The Fan to put on a radiothon to “Advance the Lives” (ATL) of the Black community.

The radiothon will take place on Tuesday, June from 7 A.M- 7 P.M on 680 The Fan and 93.7 FM. The 12-hour program will feature interviews from Ryan and other athletes who will call in to share their personal experiences. Listeners will have the opportunity to make donations online or bid on silent auction items.

Speaking Up

Ryan also started a Gofundme page, to help ATL where he donated $500 thousand of his own money. The goal of the page is to raise $2 million and is currently at $1.2 million.

An advisory council filled with sports figures, activists, leaders, and Black influencers from the Atlanta area has been comprised to help advise where funds that are raised should be used.

Others Help

Ryan isn’t the only Falcon to speak out on racial inequality. Head coach Dan Quinn took to the streets of Buckhead to march to the Governers Mansion with protesters earlier in June.

The big question now ahead of this upcoming NFL season is whether players will take a knee and protest during the national anthem. However, the Falcons decide to protest this season, Quinn says that he is in full support of whatever decision the player’s make and will stand behind them. 

