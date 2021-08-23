Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

In need of a quarterback, the Falcons could look to the Vikings' waiver wire.

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports.

The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Etling became available Monday afternoon as teams look to trim their rosters from 85 to 80 ahead of tomorrow's roster deadline.

Etling bounced in and out of the Falcons roster after he was signed off of waivers from the New England Patriots in 2019. He was waived or cut five times by the Falcons in the year that he spent in Atlanta.

The Seahawks claimed him off of the Falcons waiver wire in August of 2020, and he was cut a month later. Seattle then signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January of 2021.

The Seahawks waived Etling on August 1, and he was claimed by the Vikings on August 2nd. He lasted three weeks in Minnesota before getting that familiar call from personnel.

Etling didn't feature in either of Minnesota's preseason games. The Vikings preferring to go with Jake Browning, third round pick Kellen Mond, and Kirk Cousins.

Etling started his college career at Purdue before transferring to LSU after two seasons with the Boilermakers. Etling played two seasons with the Tigers. His best season at LSU was his senior year when he threw for 2,463 yards and 16 touchdowns against only two interceptions in 13 games.

The Falcons could throw Etling another lifeline this week as they look to bring in a quarterback to compete with rookie Feleipe Franks for the backup spot behind Matt Ryan.

But if history has taught us Etling anything, he might not want to unpack his bags.