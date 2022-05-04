Skip to main content

Traded Matt Ryan: 'Good Chance' I'd Be With Falcons If Not for Deshaun Watson

Ryan and the Falcons are heading in two different directions, but it almost didn’t happen that way.

Before the end of the 2021 NFL season, ESPN reported that the Atlanta Falcons were expecting to have Matt Ryan back as their starting quarterback in 2022. 

However, in March, the Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, ending a 14-year run that included four Pro Bowl appearances and an MVP award.

According to Ryan, his time in Atlanta would’ve lasted longer if not for one event.

“I kind of got filled into the loop that they were going to look into Deshaun Watson,” Ryan said. “And then at that point, I said, OK, I understand. But I also need to look into what I need to look into. And if this doesn’t go down, find out if this is probably still the best fit for me."

Ryan was later asked about the Watson saga, and whether or not he believed he’d still be in Atlanta had that not occurred.

“It’s more than likely I probably would’ve still been there had circumstances been different. But I’m excited with where I’m at.”

Watson ultimately chose the Cleveland Browns, leaving the Falcons in a tricky situation with Ryan. In return for Ryan, the Falcons netted a third-round draft pick from the Colts, which they used to select Western Kentucky pass rusher DeAngelo Malone.

Following the trade of Ryan, Atlanta signed former Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract. The Falcons drafted Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder with their first third-round pick, and are expecting him to be a viable candidate to lead the organization going forward.

Had Atlanta not pursued Watson, it’s quite possible that Ryan would still be the face of the franchise. Instead, he’s the new guy on the block for a team with playoff aspirations, while Atlanta has been given a head start on its inevitable rebuild. Despite missing on Watson, it appears that all parties got what was best for them.

