Matt Ryan is expected to return as the Falcons' starting quarterback in 2022, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith noted his desire for Ryan to return next season in conversations with ownership, per Mortensen. Smith will enter his second season with Atlanta in 2022.

Ryan, 36, has spent all 14 of his professional seasons with Atlanta since being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2008 NFL draft. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 MVP, tallying 366 passing touchdowns in 221 starts. Ryan has been a relative iron man throughout his career, making 16 starts in 11 of 13 seasons prior to 2021.

Atlanta enters Week 18 sitting third in the NFC South at 7–9. Ryan has thrown for 3,752 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

