Two Falcons Listed as Under The Radar By CBS Sports
On Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles released a list detailing 50 “under-the-radar” players that could shape the 2025 season. The Atlanta Falcons had two players named on the list: new starting center Ryan Neuzil and free agent edge rusher Leonard Floyd.
Neuzil took over for Drew Dalman, who has been Atlanta’s starting center for the last three seasons. This offseason, the Falcons chose to let Dalman go, and he signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Chicago Bears, which includes a $6 million signing bonus and $28 million guaranteed.
In 2023 and 2024, Dalman was PFF’s third- and fourth-highest rated center, respectively, with grades of 82.3 and 78.8. He has given up just four sacks in the last two years combined and helped anchor a good rushing attack over the past two seasons.
“Atlanta had a historically good running game, and the center-quarterback connection is especially important for young quarterbacks, putting a lot of weight on Neuzil's shoulders,” Pereles said.
The Falcons were 10th in the NFL in rushing yards last season with 2,219. Bijan Robinson was third in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,456.
Neuzil will be tasked with helping keep up that production from the skill players. He’s going to need to work on his discipline if he’s going to be able to do that. Last season, he had seven penalties, four more than his predecessor at the center position in a similar number of snaps.
However, he allowed one fewer sack for what it’s worth.
The second storyline for the Falcons revolves around free agent acquisition Leonard Floyd. The pass rush was arguably Atlanta’s biggest weakness during the 2024 season. During the first 11 games of the season, the Falcons had a historically terrible pass rush, registering just 10 sacks. Floyd’s impact will be important to watch as Atlanta attempts to fix its biggest weakness.
“The Falcons spent two first-round picks on edge rushers, but it would hardly be a surprise if Floyd out-produced either or both. He's had at least 8.5 sacks each of the last four seasons, and while that may not sound like much, the Falcons haven't had a player with more than 6.5 in a season over that span,” Pereles said.