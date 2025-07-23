ESPN Shows No Love to NY Giants in New Pre-Camp Roster Analysis
The New York Giants have officially arrived at training camp in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to begin preparations for the upcoming season.
After months of reconstructing the roster, it's time for the organization to finally see the mostly finished product come together under one roof and see what they have in store for the year ahead.
Facing immense pressure to overhaul the roster, especially at the most important position on the field in the quarterback position, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll should have cause to feel optimistic with their new group.
They turned over the abysmal gunslinger room from last season that couldn't ignite the offense to a competitive unit on the scoreboard.
On the other hand, the Giants have staked their identity on an impressive-looking defensive front and added some much-needed depth to the secondary.
But will the outside world and the rest of the NFL start showing more respect to the Giants' locker room this season? It doesn't seem like ESPN is doing so in their latest roster rankings, ahead of training camps, where New York is ranked No. 27 out of the 32 teams, despite having a very active offseason.
The one area where ESPN's writers did present some praise to the franchise was the defensive front, where the Giants have had some of the most active pass rushers in the game over the past few seasons, and if they remain a healthy unit, could make a case for being a top-five squad.
At the head of that pass rushing snake is All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who was already creating a record-setting season as a gap stuffer before he ran into an elbow injury late in the season.
A trio of edge rushers in Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie Abdul Carter will join him and create problems for opponents to deal with, including a bevy of one-on-one matchups.
The Giants' defense will be relied on heavily at the start of the season as the offense gets comfortable with their new signal caller, Russell Wilson, and looks to attack defenses more often in the deep field. Putting pressure on the backfield will help slow down some of the elite offenses on their schedule and give the offense opportunities to stay in the game and make the winning plays.
Conversely, the outlet remained critical of the Giants' offensive line, identifying it as a major weakness of the roster, citing the nagging instability of the entire position group and the lack of a strong investment in it outside of the draft.
"The Giants are set to return all five starters from 2024, but that might not be a good thing," analyst Mike Clay said.
"LT Andrew Thomas is very good, but he has missed substantial game action in recent seasons and doesn't have a ton of help.
"LG Jon Runyan, C John Michael Schmitz Jr., RG Greg Van Roten, and RT Jermaine Eluemunor all posted below-average-to-poor PFF grades and run block win rates last season, with all three interior linemen ranking bottom 20 in the latter stat among 92 qualified players. The draft provided minimal help, as fifth-round guard Marcus Mbow was the only OL investment."
Beyond the play of Wilson, the quality of protection that the offensive line can provide will be the critical element that defines the success of the Giants' huddle, and it's fair to say it has severely lacked in that regard over the past several seasons.
All the numbers since he arrived in 2020 have shown that Thomas is the anchor that holds the rest of the starting lineup together, but that chain hasn't been able to stay on the field for more than 16 games over the last two campaigns. As soon as he was sidelined, the Giants' front dropped to 26th in pass block win rate in 2024 (56%), and the unit struggled to open up holes for the run game.
Like Thomas, the Giants are going to need a slew of important individual pieces to step up and make plays for the team to take the next step from their three-win season that included one of the worst scoring units in all of football, notching 14.6 points and being outscored by -142 combined points for the worst since 2017.
Making some exciting roster additions isn't enough for the Giants to ascend the NFL rankings, nor for Schoen and Daboll to keep their jobs. It'll be the production on the gridiron that ensures they jump out of the basement by the time the 2025 season is over.
