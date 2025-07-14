NY Giants Interior Offensive Line Breakdown: Strengths, Questions & Outlook
There are not many positives to take away from the New York Giants’ 2024 season. The record certainly was not what anyone had expected, and the offense underachieved; however, what stood out as promising was the play of the retooled offensive line.
Under the guidance of new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, who joined the Giants' staff, after being with the Raiders, and the acquisitions of Jon Runyan Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor, and Greg Van Roten in free agency, who all became starters, these moves transformed this offensive line from a unit that looked incompetent to one that some believed could be the catalyst for a playoff run.
A lot of that came from the improvements on the interior, and the 2025 season looks to return a bunch of familiar faces on the inside, but the tinkering and depth shakeout should be fun to watch.
The pass protection was decent but still not stellar, and while the run blocking improved, it still lacked the level of physicality and force that elite interior units possess. This is one of the reasons why there is so much intrigue surrounding Evan Neal moving to guard and the potential he might bring to the position.
This group has a good mix of veteran savvy, youth, and high upside talent. Runyan has been solid, and undrafted free agent Jake Kubas showed that he can when his number is called.
Center John Michael Schmitz continues to improve, and there are a couple of backups who have shown capabilities. Van Roten performed well for a guy who was signed to be a super sub on the interior but who ended up starting at guard. And Aaron Stinnie continues to be a pro's pro, ready when his number is called.
Rostered Players
John Michael Schmitz: Schmitz is preparing to enter Year 3 at center for the Giants. While he has shown minor improvements over his last two years, we are all still waiting for his breakout season. Continued improvement against the bull rush is needed, as well as moving defenders at the point of attack in the run game.
Jon Runyan Jr: Runyan was signed after spending years with the Green Bay Packers. He slid in at left guard and started 13 straight games before an ankle injury took him down for the remainder of the year. He is in the prime of his career and should be ready to assume his role once again.
Greg Van Roten: Van Roten went from being signed to be a backup to starting all 17 games. It was his second consecutive season starting at right guard, and first with the Giants. He performed well, but will be under pressure with Evan Neal's move from tackle to guard. Van Roten started the final two games at center, that versatility making him invaluable.
Evan Neal: Neal is making the move from tackle to guard after three seasons. He has dealt with multiple injuries and faced numerous criticisms from the media and fans regarding his uneven performance. Despite the first three years, everyone seems enthusiastic about Neal's new position.
Jake Kubas: Kubas spent the first 13 games of his rookie season inactive. Over the last five games, when injuries started to pile up. Kubas started the final three games of the season and played every snap. He showed that he can be a developmental piece.
Aaron Stinnie: Stinnie has been the consummate professional since joining the team in 2024. Stinnie spent the first 13 weeks of the season in relief/emergency duty. Over the last five games, he made three starts, adding to the sprinkling of 44 snaps he had prior.
Austin Schlottmann: Schlottmann was projected to be the backup to Schmitz, but he suffered a broken leg leading up to the first week of the 2024 season. He will have his hands full trying to secure his backup role this year.
Jimmy Morrissey: Morrissey fell just short of making the 53-man roster last season, so a full year in the organization should give him the best chance of making the team that he has had in a few years.
Bryan Hudson: Hudson had the benefit of spending time on the Giants' practice squad last season, so he did not go into the offseason training without knowledge of how things are done. It should give him a better opportunity to perform to the best of his abilities.
Biggest Unanswered Question
Will Evan Neal emerge as the answer at guard?
After watching Neal deal with injuries and inconsistency against the speed rush as well as inside moves in space over his first two seasons at right tackle, the Giants decided to listen to the countless people who believed Neal would be better suited on the inside.
Neal provides a dimension on the inside that the Giants have not possessed in a long time, a dominant interior run blocker to complement their dominant run blocker at tackle.
Neal will not be given the job; he will need to take the spot away from Van Roten, who performed decently last year in the position, but whose run blocking and pass protection could have been better.
Van Roten was originally signed as a backup and only came into his position because Neal was not healthy, which pushed Jermaine Eluemunor to play tackle instead of guard. Now that Neal is healthy, it's going to be difficult to hold him back.
Whether Neal moves into the starting lineup or not, the interior of the offensive line will be improved, allowing the depth of the entire offensive line to grow, and that is something we have not seen in a long time.
Training Camp Battle to Watch
Austin Schlottmann vs Jimmy Morrissey vs. Bryan Hudson vs. Greg Van Roten for the backup center
The job of backing up Schmitz at center is up for grabs. Schlottmann was supposed to fill that role until he broke his leg. Morrissey spent the season on the practice squad, hoping to get a call-up. Hudson was brought in for depth, and Van Roten, of course, ended up filling in for Schmitz when he was injured.
In this new Giants era of position flexibility, those competing will have to demonstrate not only the ability to play at center but also the capacity to give the team snaps at guard.
The wildcard in this battle is Van Roten. If Evan Neal wins a starting guard position, that would move Van Roten to a backup role, which he showed he could handle. This could also allow them to keep an extra guard or tackle.
Camp Position Grade: B+
The team has upgraded the interior of the offensive line over the past few offseasons. They have invested in talent through the draft and in free agency. The group now boasts young talents, players in their prime, and veteran guys who bring knowledge and wisdom to their interactions in the trenches.
The biggest move, quite literally, is the decision to move Evan Neal as a guard this offseason. Not only does he bring much more beef to the interior, but he also brings a significant upgrade in the run blocking. This should improve the nastiness on the offensive line.
Early 53-man Roster Projections
- Starter: LG Runyan, C Schmitz, RG Neal
- Backups: Kubas, Van Roten, Stinnie
- Practice Squad: Hudson
- Cuts: Schlottmann, Morrissey
The versatility of the offensive line, which has drastically improved this season, is bad news for the backups who have lived on the margins because they are needed to cover a position.
Now, some players can cover multiple spots. So if Neal does claim a starting position, it could set in motion moves that would leave both Schlottmann and Morrissey on the outside looking in, especially when you consider that Kubas could begin cross-training at center. Rookie Marcus Mbow has extensive experience as a guard.