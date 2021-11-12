Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Giants OL Isaiah Wilson Progressing Toward Becoming a Contributor

The New York Giants offensive line has created a lot of questions now and for the future. But in Isaiah Wilson, the Giants might very well have found one of the answers.
Author:

Given the retirements, the injuries, and the inconsistent performance that has hit the Giants offensive line these days, the club is open to taking offensive linemen anyway they can get them.

And considering that their cap-strapped status will likely prevent them from diving into the premium end of the offensive linemen aisle next year, the Giants are currently focused on a reclamation project in former Tennessee Titans first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson.

Wilson, 6'7" and 330 pounds, has the kind of size and skill set that screams NFL right tackle. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, in his scouting profile of Wilson, called the 22-year-old a "big, broad right tackle prospect with outstanding physical traits and above-average potential."

Indeed, right tackle was where the former Georgia Bulldog, the 29th overall selection in the 2020 draft, was slated to play.

However, an alleged destructive behavioral pattern that included violations of team rules and off-field legal issues, plus a bout with COVID-19, kept his promising NFL career from ever getting off the ground.

This past off-season, the Titans traded Wilson to the Dolphins, but again, some lingering issues led to his being released three days later by the team.

After trying to launch a rap career this past spring, Wilson, a Brooklyn native, signed with the Giants' practice squad on September 29, where he's been working hard to get back into shape and to make up for the lost time he would have otherwise received from NFL coaching while he went through his personal issues.

Giants head coach Joe Judge made it clear that Wilson can be a part of the offensive line in the future. 

That would be good news for a unit where current right tackle Nate Solder probably won't be with the team next year, which would leave the Giants thin at offensive tackle with just Andre Thomas and Matt Peart having any kind of playing experience.

And if the Giants should find themselves in a jam this year at tackle due to injury, there is confidence that Wilson can be part of the solution.

Giants OL Isaiah Wilson Progressing Toward Becoming a Contributor

"I think we have long term plans for this guy in terms of where we see this guy being able to help in the future," Judge said. 

Judge hinted that Wilson's workouts and instruction with the coaching staff have been more along the lines of what a player would receive in training camp, an unusual decision for a guy that was in an NFL camp before despite having limited live snaps.

But the Giants want to be sure that when Wilson does go out there, he's able to acquit himself against the league's top pass rushers.

"He gets extra work at some of the schematics and just you can take it back to really like a base level with a lot of these guys because you get them at different points of the year," Judge said. 

"It’s good to almost go back and reset and start by going over like it’s OTAs or training camp with a lot of these younger guys and make sure they get every detail of the install on the way up.

Wilson has been meeting the challenges posed by all that extra work.

"Isaiah has been making progress for us. He had some really good work (Tuesday) in the one-on-ones against the defensive line and the defensive rush.

"In terms of this year, he’s made a lot of progress and if the situation arises and the opportunity comes up, we’re getting him ready to go ahead and help us."

 

