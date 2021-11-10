How Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Has Fixed the Giants Defense

After an alarming start to the 2021 season, the New York Giants defense has been rounding into shape over the last three weeks.

Maybe it was the off-season break that interrupted the flow.

Or perhaps it was the shock of losing inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a torn ACL.

Whatever the reason, the New York Giants defense got off to a sluggish and alarming start in which the unit was allowing 29.5 points per game, a 43 percent conversion rate on third-down, and over 400 net yards of offense to opponents.

Thank goodness, though, that the season is a long one, as, over the last three weeks, the Giants defense has started to look more like what defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and the players believed it could be.

In that span, the Giants have dramatically cut down on points allowed per game (13), clamped down on third-down conversion attempts (28.2 percent), slashed the average net yards allowed per game (314.6), and, as a bonus, they have begun getting home more with the pass rush (nine sacks in last three games versus 10 in the first six.)

One of the most significant improvements has been that the Giants have not allowed a score to an opposing team in the final two minutes of the game in the last three weeks.

“I feel pretty good. I think the areas that I’ve talked about before—red area, third down, keeping those points down, two-minute. I think those are areas of emphasis and areas we improved on,” said safety and defensive captain Logan Ryan.

“I still think we can improve our tackling. We’ve been getting more turnovers, which is always the goal of defense, to get them off the field and make them kick field goals if they’re in that position and get the ball. We’ve been doing a better job of that, and we’ve got to continue doing that.”

It’s a good thing that the defense is stepping up as with the offense still reeling from injuries and struggling to score—they are ranked 24th in the league (19.9 points per game)—the defense has taken it upon itself to carry the team until some of the injured starters on offense are healthy enough to return.

“Defensively understanding with some of our guys down on offense that we need to step up and win the games and step up and control the tempo of the games,” Ryan said. “We took that upon ourselves in the darkest times to each step up and play a lot better, and I think we’ve done that.”

A big reason for the defense looking more cohesive and having improved mostly across the board, according to Ryan, was defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s commitment to do whatever he needed to make sure the communication and execution were better among the players.

“We talked about it after games, simplifying. I think Pat’s as good as any coach in the league of listening to his players and listening to his coaches and not being afraid to take advice from the players,” Ryan said.

“I think he does a great job of adjusting throughout the year and listening to his players saying, ‘Although we thought this was going to be what we practiced all week, actually I think we need to run this,’ and he does a great job in implementing that.”

Ryan noted that Graham has especially done a really good job of not worrying so much about calling the perfect defense for every situation. Instead, he's more concerned with what his players do well and has sought to put them in positions that might call for those skills to stop what the opponent is looking to do.

“I think he has a great knowledge of who his players are and what we do best,” Ryan said. “It might not be what you pictured in the offseason, it might not be how we had this guy, and we’re going to run this year, we’re going to run more man-to-man this year.

“That was the big talk, like we got (Cornerback) Adoree' (Jackson), it’s going to be man-to-man every play. That’s not the case. Understanding what’s best for our team throughout the year and not being afraid to adjust and go with what the guys are doing best.”

